Who’s through to the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?

It’s semi-finals week of Britain’s Got Talent – five full days of live shows, Monday to Friday, all with one aim in mind: to select the acts who will vie for the BGT 2019 crown in the grand final on Sunday.

But who will be competing for glory, a cash prize of £250,000 and that coveted spot performing in front of royalty – not to mention a TV audience of millions – at the aptly named Royal Variety Performance?

The answer to that will be decided night by night on ITV – and you can see all the results here as we get them.

Through from Monday night’s semi-final

Winner: Dave & Finn

Runner-up: Flakefleet Primary School (chosen by the judges)

Through from Tuesday night’s semi-final

Winner: 4MG

Champions of their semi-final, the four Kent magicians – aged 17 to 19 – impressed viewers and judges with an act featuring BGT legends Stavros Flatley.

After the judges picked out a series of seemingly random clues, 4MG revealed the signs all pointed to father-and-son dancing duo Demetri and Lagi Demetriou, with the pair suddenly jumping on stage to cheers from the crowd.

Runner-up: Siobhan Phillips (chosen by the judges)

The Victoria-Wood-style comedy singer finished in the top three of the public vote, eventually winning her place in the final after three of the judges (David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon) opted to save Phillips over stuntman/magician Matt Stirling.

Through from Wednesday night’s semi-final

Winner: Colin Thackeray

89-year-old war veteran charmed the live audience and the public with a heart-warming rendition of We’ll Meet Again, which he sang alongside the Chelsea Pensioners.

Asked for his reaction, Thackeray told Ant and Dec that it was “just starting to sink in” that he was through to the final.

Runner-up: Kojo Anim (chosen by the judges)

Simon Cowell’s golden-buzzer act won the crowd over on Wednesday night with hilarious anecdotes from his upbringing. He then won his place in the final after three of the judges (Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon) opted to vote to send him through over fellow comedian John Archer.

Thanking the crowd, the four judges and his mum, who was in the crowd (bless), Anim said: “I’m ready for the final, let’s bring it on.”

Through from Thursday night’s semi-final

Winner: Ben Hart

The magician wowed the judges with a series of smooth tricks in the semi-final.

“Incredible, I feel emotional, amazed,” he said when his name was announced. “I am stunned, thank you so much.”

Runner-up: Mark McMullan

The singer was put through in a public vote, after the judges couldn’t decide between him and third place finisher Graeme Matthews.

“As I’ve said from the start of every performance, I wouldn’t be here without everybody that has pushed me, thank you so much,” he said. “There’s nothing more I can say than thank you for getting behind me.”

Through from Friday night’s semi-final

Winner: X

The magician wowed the crowd with their social media trick, which saw them predict a word Simon Cowell had written on a piece of paper at the beginning of the show.

The trick also saw X gain 23,000 followers on Instagram in just minutes (eat your heart out Love Island cast).

Runner-up: Jonathan Goodwin

Jonathan Goodwin was put through to the live finals after Simon Cowell decided to the vote to deadlock.

“I really can’t believe it!” he said. “What I’ve got planned is more dangerous than what I just did, and way way bigger.

The Britain’s Got Talent live final is on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm on ITV.