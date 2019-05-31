When is the Love Island 2019 final?

Love Island is set to be our summer obsession once more for 2019, as we follow a fresh batch of Islanders over the course of (at least) eight weeks.

But like all good things, Love Island must come to an end, after crowning another happy couple as the winning partnership.

Here’s all you need to know about the Love Island final…

How long does Love Island series 5 go on for and when is the final?

RadioTimes.com understands that ITV currently plans for the series to run for eight weeks from Monday 3rd June.

That would mean the final would air on Monday 29th July.

However, as with previous series, the 2019 show could be extended for a longer run, so watch this space.

One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft once more when it’s all over…

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm