When is Catch-22 starring George Clooney on TV? How can I watch in the UK and US?

A new TV adaptation of the classic satirical novel Catch-22 is airing on Channel 4 in 2019, produced and directed by George Clooney.

The series, which boasts a stellar cast, follows the absurd and darkly comic actions of US Air Force pilots during the Second World War.

When is Catch-22 on TV?

Catch-22 will air on Channel 4 in the UK in spring 2019. The series premieres on Hulu in the US on 17th May 2019, but will not arrive in the UK until a later date.

What is Catch-22 about?

Catch-22 is based on the classic 1961 novel of the same name by Joseph Heller. The book was so popular it led to Catch-22 being used as a common phrase for when people find themselves in a frustrating and paradoxical predicament.

The story centres around Captain John Yossarian, a rebellious US air force soldier in the Second World War who can’t fathom why thousands of people he has never met want to kill him.

Yossarian wants to complete his service in the army and leave, but he can’t because of Catch-22 – an absurd, bureaucratic rule dictating that pilots who feel mentally unfit to fly do not have to do so, but anyone who applies to stop flying is deemed sane enough to continue.

“It’s hard to imagine a work that speaks more directly to the frequently absurd times we live in, and to the growing sense of individual distrust of institutions, than Catch-22,” said Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4.

Who’s in the cast of Catch-22?

Christopher Abbott (Girls) leads the cast as John Yossarian, and is joined by a stellar line-up including Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) as the terrifying Major de Coverley, Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) as the obsessive Colonel Cathcart, George Clooney (Gravity) as inept training commander Scheisskopf, Giancarlo Giannini (Casino Royale) as Marcello and Daniel David Stewart (Kids vs Monsters) as capitalist Milo.

Catch-22 will be Oscar-winner Clooney’s first TV role since ER ended in 2009.

Has Catch-22 been adapted for the screen before?

Yes – Catch-22 was previously made into a film in 1970 starring Art Garfunkel and Orson Welles.

What are George Clooney’s previous directing credits?

Clooney is best known for his prolific Hollywood acting career – but he is also an accomplished director and producer.

His directorial debut was the 2002 movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and he has also helmed the films Good Night and Good Luck, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men and Suburbicon. Previous executive producer credits include the Oscar-winning Argo.

Catch-22 will air in spring 2019 on Channel 4