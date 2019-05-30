Love Island flight attendant Amy told Kirstie Allsopp off for trying to sneak her kids into first class

She’s about to be rocketed to reality stardom in Love Island, but the ITV2 show won’t be Amy Hart’s first brush with fame.

Advertisement

As a flight attendant on British Airways, Amy has served celebrities including Good Morning Britain star (and Love Island despiser) Piers Morgan, who she says was her best passenger.

However, the 26-year-old wasn’t so complimentary about Location, Location, Location co-host Kirstie Allsopp when she stepped aboard one of her flights.

When asked about her experiences with celeb passengers, Amy said, “I haven’t had any proper nightmares, the only one was Kirstie Allsopp because she kept going up and down with one kid and then coming back with two.

“There were lots of spare seats in business class and she kept coming back with two kids, and I was like no if you’ve booked three seats [in business class] then you’ve booked three seats.

“I was quite junior at the time so it was my manager who told me to, but I had to go over and tell them [that they couldn’t all sit there].”

Amy’s revelation comes after Kirstie, 47, said she usually leaves her two sons – 13-year-old Bay, and Oscar, 11, in economy seats while she sits in business.

The new Islander also reckons her day job has given her a thick skin that will help her deal with any social media trolling that results from her time in the villa.

“I worked on a plane for eight and a half years so anything a troll can say me, I’ve had said to me 20,000 times worse to my face.”

Advertisement

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV2