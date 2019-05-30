When is the Love Island 2019 final?
Everything you need to know about the grand finale of Love Island 2019
Love Island is set to be our summer obsession once more for 2019, as we follow a fresh batch of Islanders over the course of eight weeks.
But like all good things, Love Island will soon be coming to an end, set to crown another happy couple the winning partnership..
Here’s all you need to know about the Love Island final…
When is the Love Island final on TV?
RadioTimes.com understands that ITV plans for the final to air on Monday 29th July. However, like previous series, the 2019 show could be extended for a longer run.
One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft when it’s all over…
Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm