K-pop superstars BTS wow Britain’s Got Talent audience with show-stopping live performance

K-pop group BTS blew Simon Cowell’s socks off with a performance of their hit Boy With Luv at the fourth live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent on Thursday.

The 7-piece band, who scored their first UK number one in April for their latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, stopped by the ITV talent show ahead of their two headlining shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June.

They brought the bright colours, pastel suits and slick dance moves – for which their videos are synonymous – to the talent show, and the performance didn’t disappoint.

Unsurprisingly the crowd went wild, greeting the end of the song with high-pitched screams.

“We’re really happy to be back – it’s our first show in the UK,” they said. “See you at Wembley!”

