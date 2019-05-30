Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Everything you need to know about Disneyland’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

Everything you need to know about Disneyland’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

Where is the Star Wars theme park? What happened at its grand opening? Everything you need to know

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Details of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge media preview at The Disneyland Resort at Disneyland on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

First thing you should know about Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: it’s not a new phone. Instead, it’s a whole new theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort in the US. And extremely excited about it, we are.

Advertisement

Encompassing a total of 14 acres on each park, it invites visitors to build their own lightsabers, chat with aliens and step inside the Millennium Falcon to pilot the iconic spacecraft in a simulation.

And, better still, the film saga’s biggest stars – including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams – were on board to open Galaxy’s Edge. In other words, this is the park we’ve been searching for.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge? When does the park open?

There will be two Star Wars-themed parks called Galaxy’s Edge – both in the US. You can find them at…

  • Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in California (opens 31st May, 2019)
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (opens 29th August, 2019)

Why is the Star Wars theme park called Galaxy’s Edge?

Galaxy’s Edge is set on the planet Batuu, a remote outpost planet on the edge of the galaxy’s Outer Rim territories. Although the planet hasn’t yet featured in the film series, it is mentioned in animated TV series Star Wars Resistance.

What does it look like inside Galaxy’s Edge?

Stormtroopers, sets from the films and even blue Bantha milk: Galaxy’s edge has it all.

Expect a lot of spaceships…

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview At The Disneyland Resort
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview At The Disneyland Resort

…the chance to meet some droids…

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview At The Disneyland Resort
Disneyland"u2019s Star Wars: Galaxy"u2019s Edge

…classic First Order villains…

…a few monster cameos…

Disneyland"u2019s Star Wars: Galaxy"u2019s Edge

…and some real-life lightsabers.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview At The Disneyland Resort

There’s also one sit-down restaurant at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo…

Inside Star Wars Land At Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Park Ahead Of Opening Day

…and plenty of snacks available at food stalls which also sell blue and green milk.

Inside Star Wars Land At Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Park Ahead Of Opening Day

And there’s even a chance to build your own BB or R2 unit. It’s not cheap though – each droid comes with an added cost of $99.99.

What are the main rides at Galaxy’s Edge?

Galaxy’s Edge will host two main rides:

  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – this ride invites visitors aboard the life-scale model of the most icon ship in Star Wars, allowing a team of six people to act as pilots, gunners or flight engineers as they take on First Order TIE fighters.
  • Rise of the Resistance – a hologram image of Rey (played by Daisy Ridley herself) will appear with a message before guests hop aboard a ship apparently blasting off from the park. However, visitors are then intercepted and have to confront Kylo Ren while racing through a Star Destroyer hangar and its prison cells.

What happened at the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge grand opening?

Actors Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) joined Star Wars creator George Lucas to welcome fans to the park. And they gave a touching tribute to actor Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who died aged 74 last month.

“Peter, this one’s for you,” Ford shouted as he banged on the hull of the to-scale Millennium Falcon replica, prompting a fireworks display.

What have the first reactions been like?

Strong with the positive reviews, it’s been. Social media has been flooded with some very happy pictures from the lucky fans who have previewed the park.

How do I book and what are the prices?

Between 31st May and 23rd June, you will need a theme park admission and a reservation to enter Galaxy’s Edge. After 23rd June, reservations are no longer required.

Advertisement

Both seven- and 14-day tickets cost £395 for adults and £375 for children. A 21-day ticket costs £415 for adults and £395 for children.

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Details of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge media preview at The Disneyland Resort at Disneyland on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ROTW_0719181125-1

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Han solo Luke skywalker mark hamill harrison ford

Mark Hamill explains why killing off Han Solo in Star Wars was a ‘big mistake’

imagenotavailable1

Did you spot these 10 mistakes in the original Star Wars movies?

imagenotavailable1

Scientists develop Star Wars lightsaber technology