Everything you need to know about Disneyland’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

First thing you should know about Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: it’s not a new phone. Instead, it’s a whole new theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort in the US. And extremely excited about it, we are.

Encompassing a total of 14 acres on each park, it invites visitors to build their own lightsabers, chat with aliens and step inside the Millennium Falcon to pilot the iconic spacecraft in a simulation.

And, better still, the film saga’s biggest stars – including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams – were on board to open Galaxy’s Edge. In other words, this is the park we’ve been searching for.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge? When does the park open?

There will be two Star Wars-themed parks called Galaxy’s Edge – both in the US. You can find them at…

Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in California (opens 31st May, 2019)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (opens 29th August, 2019)

Why is the Star Wars theme park called Galaxy’s Edge?

Galaxy’s Edge is set on the planet Batuu, a remote outpost planet on the edge of the galaxy’s Outer Rim territories. Although the planet hasn’t yet featured in the film series, it is mentioned in animated TV series Star Wars Resistance.

What does it look like inside Galaxy’s Edge?

Stormtroopers, sets from the films and even blue Bantha milk: Galaxy’s edge has it all.

Expect a lot of spaceships…

…the chance to meet some droids…

…classic First Order villains…

…a few monster cameos…

…and some real-life lightsabers.

There’s also one sit-down restaurant at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo…

…and plenty of snacks available at food stalls which also sell blue and green milk.

And there’s even a chance to build your own BB or R2 unit. It’s not cheap though – each droid comes with an added cost of $99.99.

Time lapse of the Droid Depot where I got to build my own R2 unit. #GalaxysEdge #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/23HJZmGNPG — Vane Hand Orellana (@VaneHand) May 30, 2019

What are the main rides at Galaxy’s Edge?

Galaxy’s Edge will host two main rides:

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – this ride invites visitors aboard the life-scale model of the most icon ship in Star Wars, allowing a team of six people to act as pilots, gunners or flight engineers as they take on First Order TIE fighters.

this ride invites visitors aboard the life-scale model of the most icon ship in Star Wars, allowing a team of six people to act as pilots, gunners or flight engineers as they take on First Order TIE fighters. Rise of the Resistance – a hologram image of Rey (played by Daisy Ridley herself) will appear with a message before guests hop aboard a ship apparently blasting off from the park. However, visitors are then intercepted and have to confront Kylo Ren while racing through a Star Destroyer hangar and its prison cells.

What happened at the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge grand opening?

Actors Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) joined Star Wars creator George Lucas to welcome fans to the park. And they gave a touching tribute to actor Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who died aged 74 last month.

“Peter, this one’s for you,” Ford shouted as he banged on the hull of the to-scale Millennium Falcon replica, prompting a fireworks display.

That Harrison Ford sure knows how to make an entrance… Got feels just like when Han shows up last minute at Yavin 4 😍 ”Peter, this ones for you!” 😭😭😭😭💙 #GalaxysEdge #DisneyParksLIVE @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/6j12yhvX5n — Jenn ➰ (@jaybunzy0) May 30, 2019

What have the first reactions been like?

Strong with the positive reviews, it’s been. Social media has been flooded with some very happy pictures from the lucky fans who have previewed the park.

Star Wars #galaxysedge is everything I could have hoped for it to be! The attention to detail completely immerses you In a galaxy far, far away It’s incredible ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gcamEnj4hp — Sydnee Goodman (@sydsogood) May 30, 2019

Look where I have been #GalaxysEdge #DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/UFPbB7pm9q — Tricia Barr is in the Endgame (@fangirlcantina) May 30, 2019

How do I book and what are the prices?

Between 31st May and 23rd June, you will need a theme park admission and a reservation to enter Galaxy’s Edge. After 23rd June, reservations are no longer required.

Both seven- and 14-day tickets cost £395 for adults and £375 for children. A 21-day ticket costs £415 for adults and £395 for children.