Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

Who is the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

Everything you need to know about the lucky act picked to be saved by the judges

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 has offered an eclectic line-up. So far we’ve seen a dog magician, a body-rolling nine-year-old and the most bizarre Frozen tribute act ever to exist.

Advertisement

But with so much talent on offer, the semi-finalists are sure to see some fierce competition to make it through to the final show – with some deserving acts potentially being sent home.

However, for those who fail to secure the public vote to send them through to the final and be in with a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show, there is one saving grace – the judges’ wildcard.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coveted wildcard spot.

How does the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard work?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

As mentioned above, Simon Cowell and co can decide which of the eliminated semi-finalists (who each perform live during the last week of the 2019 series) should have a second chance in the live final.

The format change was introduced in the sixth series in 2012 – previous wildcards include impressionist Jon Clegg, dance troupe Boyband and the B Positive Choir.

The ninth and tenth series of the show saw the inclusion of a “Public Wildcard”, which saw viewers at home voting for a semi-finalist to go through to the grand finale. However, this was dropped in 2017 and has not returned since – though there is no word on whether it will be back for 2019.

Who is the 2019 Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

It’s yet to be confirmed which act will be the wildcard for this year’s live shows, but you’ll hear it here first as soon as we know.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BGT screenshot

Britain’s Got Talent fans blown away by ten-year-old who becomes youngest ever Golden Buzzer act

Ant and Dec (Getty, EH)

Ant and Dec secretly audition for Britain’s Got Talent

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.20 Saturday 20th April 2019 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR13: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Akshat Singh. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Britain's Got Talent Ant and Dec press their Golden Buzzer

Dave and Finn Britain's Got Talent ©Syco/Thames/ITV

BGT Police dog owner Dave Wardell reveals the secret to his and Finn's incredible magic act