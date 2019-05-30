Britain’s Got Talent viewers confused after wrong finalists are shown on screen

After a night of death-baiting knife tricks and logic-defying magic on Britain’s Got Talent’s Wednesday semi-final, hosts Ant and Dec announced that singer Colin Thackery and comedian Kojo Anim had reached the contest’s finale.

But there was a big problem with the finalists’ leaderboard: Victoria-Wood-style comedian Siobhan Phillips, who won the judges’ vote on Tuesday’s show, was missing. Instead, her photo was replaced with that of stuntman Matt Stirling, who had been eliminated after coming third.

Viewers at home were soon scratching their heads, wondering if Phillips was still part of the finalists’ line-up.

@BGT has Siobhan shaved her hair off since performing last night a major blunder on your part or have I missed something #bgt #finalist pic.twitter.com/7BjVKXpVME — Gemma (@GemH16) May 29, 2019

Hey @BGT think you got something wrong tonight, didn't Siobhan Phillips get through and not stuntman Matt Stirling? #BGT #fail pic.twitter.com/ySGtENL1bB — Lee Morris (@1leemorris) May 29, 2019

Loving this week of the #bgt semi finals . Am abit confused why is Siobhan Phillips isn’t in the finalists line up after getting through last night?! Can anyone help with my confusion?! @antanddec @SimonCowell @davidwalliams @AmandaHolden @AleshaOfficial @StephenMulhern @BGT pic.twitter.com/FWvUN49YLt — Emma Cammidge (@emmaclare92) May 29, 2019

Fortunately, head judge Simon Cowell soon stepped in, confirming that the finalists board was “wrong” and that Phillips was still in the contest.

However, that wasn’t the only awkward moment of the night. Viewers also spotted that co-host Ant McPartlin was left hanging after offering a handshake to contestant John Archer.

And the best bit? There’s still three more Britain’s Got Talent live shows to go this week (two semis and Sunday’s final). In other words, plenty more room for error – and hopefully a botched handshake or two.

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals continue until Friday at 7:30pm on ITV