Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Britain’s Got Talent viewers confused after wrong finalists are shown on screen

Britain’s Got Talent viewers confused after wrong finalists are shown on screen

Siobhan Phillips's photo was replaced on the finalists board – but the comedian WILL perform in the grand final

BGT mistake

After a night of death-baiting knife tricks and logic-defying magic on Britain’s Got Talent’s Wednesday semi-final, hosts Ant and Dec announced that singer Colin Thackery and comedian Kojo Anim had reached the contest’s finale.

Advertisement

But there was a big problem with the finalists’ leaderboard: Victoria-Wood-style comedian Siobhan Phillips, who won the judges’ vote on Tuesday’s show, was missing. Instead, her photo was replaced with that of stuntman Matt Stirling, who had been eliminated after coming third.

Viewers at home were soon scratching their heads, wondering if Phillips was still part of the finalists’ line-up.

Fortunately, head judge Simon Cowell soon stepped in, confirming that the finalists board was “wrong” and that Phillips was still in the contest.

However, that wasn’t the only awkward moment of the night. Viewers also spotted that co-host Ant McPartlin was left hanging after offering a handshake to contestant John Archer.

And the best bit? There’s still three more Britain’s Got Talent live shows to go this week (two semis and Sunday’s final). In other words, plenty more room for error  – and hopefully a botched handshake or two.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals continue until Friday at 7:30pm on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

BGT mistake
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Which acts are on Thursday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?

SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix