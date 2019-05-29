Who is Tommy Fury? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and Tyson Fury’s little brother

Love Island series five looks set to be another scorcher, judging by the villa’s initial line-up.

Here’s the lowdown on Tommy Fury, an Islander with a rather famous family member…

Meet Tommy Fury…

Age: 20

From: Manchester

Job: Boxer

Instagram: @tommytntfury

Tommy Fury is “honest, charismatic and charming” – his words not ours – and believes the villa is the perfect place for him to showcase his unique personality beyond the boxing ring.

“I won’t be afraid to go and have a splash about in the pool, I’ll mingle with people and find out about everyone,” he said.

As well as finding love in the villa of dreams, he’s also keen to strike up a bromance a la Chris and Kem of series three fame.

“I’ll be living with these people for a long time so it’ll be nice to see if I have a bromance in there, along with a relationship. It’s nice to be a bit standout-ish,” he added.

But while Tommy may still be best known as former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s little brother, he’s keen to make a name for himself while out in Majorca.

“I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career,” he said. “I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve. “

What is Tommy looking for in the villa?

While his celeb crush is Ariana Grande (“She’s fire!”), Tommy is looking for someone sporty, blonde and with a good tan.

“I want to end up with a girl where I look at her every morning and think ‘You are gorgeous, I’m so lucky,’” he said.

“If a thousand girls walked past, I don’t want to look at one of them. I probably won’t settle down until I find that.”

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2