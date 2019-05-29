Accessibility Links

  Who is Joe Garratt? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who 'doesn't take life too seriously'

Who is Joe Garratt? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who ‘doesn’t take life too seriously’

Joker Joe may be full of fun, but he's an old romantic at heart...

The fifth series of Love Island promises to be a scorcher, judging by the first batch of Islanders set to be heading into the villa.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Garratt, who will be one of the first in…

Meet Joe Garratt…

Who is Joe coupled up with in the villa? TBC

Age: 22

From: South London

Job: Catering company owner

Instagram: @josephgarratt

Joe looks set to bring the laughs to Love Island, teasing that he’s “always having jokes” with his mates on the outside.

However, it’s his carefree attitude and jocular demeanour that can sometimes be his downfall.

“I don’t take life too seriously,” he said. “I’m chilled out and I’m quite laid back. It could be a positive or a negative that I don’t take things too seriously all the time but in a relationship that’s quite hard… Some girls don’t like that! Sometimes I joke around too much.”

But for all his fooling around, Joe is a bit of an old romantic.

“I’ve always said that love is a super powerful thing,” he said. “If I genuinely feel that connection, the chance for love, then I’ll go leaps and bounds to get that. For me, I’ll do whatever. I’m a guy’s guy, I’ve got loads of guy mates and I haven’t snaked any of my mates out.

“At the same time if I felt a connection with somebody that was so strong and I was to not go for it, just because a guy was talking to her or seeing her, especially in the villa, I wouldn’t be being true to myself. “

What is Joe looking for in the villa?

Jorja Smth, Lily Collins and Amber Heard may be Joe’s celebrity crushes, but he doesn’t actually have any specific type he usually goes for.

“For me, it’s just more how we click, if she is fun, outgoing and doesn’t take herself too seriously and is open to talk about things,” he said. “I’m looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to.”

And Joe would be a loyal partner while in the villa.

“When I’m committed to somebody, I’ve only got eyes for them,” he said. “I’ve never cheated and I’ve never been cheated on. I’m not that type of guy. If I’ve got eyes for somebody then I commit to them.”

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2

Love Island

ANNA VAKILI LOVE ISLAND ©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

