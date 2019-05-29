Accessibility Links

Who is Anton Danyluk? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant 'with a wandering eye'

Will Anton find what he’s looking for in the Love Island villa?

Anton

Love Island is back for a fifth series, with a whole new bunch of hot young things looking for love (or at least the chance to “do bits”).

Here’s all you need to know about Anton Danyluk, who’s among the first 12 in Majorca…

Meet Anton Danyluk…

Who is Anton coupled up with on Love Island? TBC

Age: 24

From: Airdrie, Scotland

Job: Gym owner

Instagram: @anton_danyluk

Anton Danyluk fancies his chances on Love Island, as his fellows Scots have gone a long way in the competition in previous years.

Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow both got to the final. Hopefully, I’ll get further than them and win it!” he joked.

As well as being Scottish, Anton believes it his good sense of humour and solid work ethic that will see him land The One while in the villa.

“I’m funny, I’m very hard working and I’m really motivated and I love to encourage and motivate people,” he said. “My worst traits? I can be moody and I’m definitely an overthinker. Sometimes I can be a bit selfish.

“My best feature is my eyes. I’m quite dark but I’ve got light eyes so they stand out. I would rate myself an eight on looks alone but when you start putting everything together you can bump it up a little bit.”

And Anton isn’t afraid of being a bit ruthless to get what he wants in the villa.

“I would go as far as I could unless I felt that the girl was mugging me off,” he said. “Unless I’ve got a really good connection with one of the guys I wouldn’t really have any issues with going for their girl because I’d have only known them for a few weeks.”

What is Anton looking for in the villa?

As a fan of Margot Robbie (purely for her performance in Wolf of Wall Street), Anton wants to couple up with someone who is similarly blonde.

“She has to be hard working and good looking,” he said. “Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well.”

But Anton admits he does have a tendancy to stray when bored.

“That’s a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I’ve never really been loyal in any of my relationships,” he said.

“My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life.”

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2

