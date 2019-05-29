Who is Yewande Biala? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and scientist

The wait is nearly over – we’re just mere days away from the fifth series of Love Island, with a brand new cast of contestants set to be our new summer obsessions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yewande Biala, who’s going to spending her summer cracking on in Majorca

Meet Yewande Biala…

Age: 23

From: Dublin, Ireland

Job: Scientist

Twitter: @yewande_biala

Instagram: @yewande_biala

Yewande is a scientist and keen to prove that there are “intelligent people” on reality TV, comparing herself to last year’s Doctor Alex George and series three runner-up, Camilla Thurlow.

“Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked,” said the 23-year-old. “I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television.”

However, her science background hasn’t helped Yawande find the formula for the perfect match. “I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books!” she joked.

It’s not all work and no play for Yewande, whose Instagram shows her partying in Dubai, Monaco and in her home town of Dublin.

“I am easy to get along with, I’m funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy,” she admitted about herself.

“I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl!”

What is Yewande looking for in the villa?

Anthony Joshua is her ideal man, but scientist Yewande believes she will have chemistry with someone with good banter in the villa.

“I want someone I can hold a normal conversation with,” she said. “Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Lookswise, I like them to be tall and athletic.”

