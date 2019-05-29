When are the 2019 British Soap Awards on TV? How can I watch and who are the nominees?

Soaps remain an essential part of the TV landscape, so much so that they get their own awards ceremony.

Advertisement

The annual British Soap Awards gives the stars a chance to get their glad rags on and hit the red carpet, and – more importantly – for the shows to be recognised for their achievements in the last 12 months.

The nation’s favourite continuing dramas, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors, will battle it out to get the most gongs across 15 competitive categories. EastEnders and Hollyoaks tie for the most nominations this year with 14 each.

Here’s all you need to know about 2019’s ceremony…

When are the 2019 British Soap Awards?

The 2019 British Soap Awards take place on Saturday 1st June.

How can I watch the 2019 British Soap Awards on TV and online?

ITV broadcasts the ceremony live from 8.00pm on Saturday 1st June 2019. You can also watch online live as it happens on ITV’s website. 2018’s 20th anniversary was the first time the ceremony was transmitted live, bringing in its highest ratings since 2014.

Where will the 2019 British Soap Awards take place?

The Lowry Theatre in Salford, Manchester is hosting the bash for the second time, having previously held the event in 2017.

The show usually alternates between Manchester and London, as most of the UK soaps are based in the north, and this year it’s the turn of Corrie’s home town again – the studios of TV’s longest-running soap are opposite the venue, so the cast won’t have far to travel…

Who has been nominated for the 2019 British Soap Awards?

As ever soaps have provided another year of dramatic plots ranging from hard-hitting issues such as EastEnders’ knife crime, Hollyoaks footballer abuse and Aidan Connor’s suicide in Coronation Street, to long-running emotional stories like Chas and Paddy’s Emmerdale baby tragedy as well as explosive stunts such as Doctors’ car crash that killed off fan favourite Heston Carter.

Among those singled out are Corrie’s Alison King, EastEnder Danny Dyer, Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter, returning Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis and Doctors’ Ian Midlane. Both EastEnders and Hollyoaks have notched up the most nominations with 14 a piece.

How can I vote for the 2019 British Soap Awards?

Viewers can vote here in three categories – Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Soap – until 9pm on Friday 24th May. Ten categories have been voted for by a panel of industry experts, and two special achievement awards, decided by the programme’s production team, will be revealed on the night.

Who is hosting the the 2019 British Soap Awards?

Phillip Schofield is back for his 14th time presiding over the action – he was co-presenter with former This Morning colleague Fern Britton for three years from 2006 and has led proceedings solo since 2009.

Can I attend the 2019 British Soap Awards?

The Lowry Theatre will be packed full of soap’s great and good on the big night, but some areas of the venue have seating allocated for the public with remaining tickets costing around £37.50 – but they are in short supply. Click here to find out if there are any still available and how you can attend the British Soap Awards.

Who were the winners of the 2018 British Soap Awards?

The 2018 awards were dominated by Coronation Street and the climax of serial killer Pat Phelan’s reign of terror, which helped propel the show to six wins on the night, followed by Hollyoaks who got three prizes. EastEnders won twice and shared a third with Doctors, while Emmerdale secured two victories.