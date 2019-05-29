Who is the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 has offered an eclectic line-up. So far we’ve seen a dog magician, a body-rolling nine-year-old and the most bizarre Frozen tribute act ever to exist.

But with so much talent on offer, the semi-finalists are sure to see some fierce competition to make it through to the final show – with some deserving acts potentially being sent home.

However, for those who fail to secure the public vote to send them through to the final and be in with a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show, there is one saving grace – the judges’ wildcard.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coveted wildcard spot.

How does the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard work?

As mentioned above, Simon Cowell and co can decide which of the eliminated semi-finalists (who each perform live during the last week of the 2019 series) should have a second chance in the live final.

The format change was introduced in the sixth series in 2012 – previous wildcards include impressionist Jon Clegg, dance troupe Boyband and the B Positive Choir.

The ninth and tenth series of the show saw the inclusion of a “Public Wildcard”, which saw viewers at home voting for a semi-finalist to go through to the grand finale. However, this was dropped in 2017 and has not returned since – though there is no word on whether it will be back for 2019.

Who is the 2019 Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

It’s yet to be confirmed which act will be the wildcard for this year’s live shows, but you’ll hear it here first as soon as we know.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV