Which acts are on Thursday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

The acts competing in the fourth semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 has been confirmed, all hoping to impress ITV’s four impervious judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday’s grand final…

Duo A&J

26 and 28

From: Ukraine and Coventry

Talent: Ariel Performers

The pair said, “We’re very excited but nervous, we can’t wait and hope we can amaze everyone as much as we did in our first audition.”

Lil Icons

Age: 9-18

From: Port Talbot

Talent: Dance

“We have even more iconic artists joining the line-up, it’s going to be fun and upbeat, and we hope we can get everyone up on their feet again,” they said.

Graeme Mathews

34

From: Chelmsford

Talent: Comedy Magician

“In my audition Amanda was my glamorous assistant and the judges should watch out as I may need another victim…I mean volunteer!” he teased.

Mark McMullan

23

From: Newcastle

Talent: Singing

“I think the audience should expect to see a different side to my vocal capabilities in the live shows,” he said. “Any time I sing it always has a message and I hope my song choice is one that everyone can relate to and really feel part of the performance.”

Jimmy Tamley

Age: 64

From: Devon

Talent: Comedy Ventriloquist

“I’m going to perform a piece that I can only do once, when you see it, you’ll understand that my material cannot have been road tested on gigs, because it will be so unique!” he said.

Kerr James

Age: 12

From: Glasgow

Talent: Singer

On his semi-finals performance, he said, “I am totally buzzing to get another opportunity to perform at an incredible venue in front of the judges and the millions of people who watch BGT.”

Ben Hart

Age: 27

From: London

Talent: Magician

“I’m really excited!” he said. “Magic is at its very best when it’s live as anything can happen.”

Ursula Burns

48

From: Belfast

Talent: Harpist

“It won’t be classical, and it won’t be folk… I’m looking forward to bringing the harp to a new level,” she said.

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals are on ITV Monday to Friday at 7:30pm from 27th May