Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Which acts are on Thursday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

Which acts are on Thursday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

Here's who'll be vying for a place in the final on Thursday 30th May

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The acts competing in the fourth semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 has been confirmed, all hoping to impress ITV’s four impervious judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Advertisement

Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday’s grand final

Duo A&J

DUO A&J BGT ©Syco/Thames

Age: 26 and 28

From: Ukraine and Coventry

Talent: Ariel Performers

The pair said, “We’re very excited but nervous, we can’t wait and hope we can amaze everyone as much as we did in our first audition.”

Lil Icons

Age: 9-18

From: Port Talbot

Talent: Dance

“We have even more iconic artists joining the line-up, it’s going to be fun and upbeat, and we hope we can get everyone up on their feet again,” they said.

Graeme Mathews

Britains Got Talent, Graeme Mathew (©Syco/Thames)

Age: 34

From: Chelmsford

Talent: Comedy Magician

“In my audition Amanda was my glamorous assistant and the judges should watch out as I may need another victim…I mean volunteer!” he teased.

Mark McMullan

(ITV)

Age: 23

From: Newcastle

Talent: Singing

“I think the audience should expect to see a different side to my vocal capabilities in the live shows,” he said. “Any time I sing it always has a message and I hope my song choice is one that everyone can relate to and really feel part of the performance.”

Jimmy Tamley

Age: 64

From: Devon

Talent: Comedy Ventriloquist

“I’m going to perform a piece that I can only do once, when you see it, you’ll understand that my material cannot have been road tested on gigs, because it will be so unique!” he said.

Kerr James

Age: 12

From: Glasgow

Talent: Singer

On his semi-finals performance, he said, “I am totally buzzing to get another opportunity to perform at an incredible venue in front of the judges and the millions of people who watch BGT.”

Ben Hart

Age: 27

From: London

Talent: Magician

“I’m really excited!” he said. “Magic is at its very best when it’s live as anything can happen.”

Ursula Burns

Britain's Got Talent Ursula (ITV)

Age: 48

From: Belfast

Talent: Harpist

“It won’t be classical, and it won’t be folk… I’m looking forward to bringing the harp to a new level,” she said.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals are on ITV Monday to Friday at 7:30pm from 27th May

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?

SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

stav-flatley

Stavros Flatley make magical return to the Britain’s Got Talent live stage