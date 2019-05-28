Three Lions become Three Lionesses for Women’s World Cup

Three Lions, the iconic football song written by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, has been reworked ahead of the Women’s World Cup in June.

The 1996 tune, which soared to the top of the music charts during last year’s World Cup in Russia, has now been given a new spin and renamed ‘Three Lionesses’. The well-known lyrics have been tweaked, replacing lines like “That England’s going to throw it away, gonna blow it away” with “That we don’t have the skill in their eyes. Well we’re tired of the lies”.

As in the original music video, old footage of former victories are played in the video— but with a twist. The clips now feature female players, substituting Jade Moore for Bobby Moore, Nikita Parris for Gary Lineker, Steph Houghton for Bobby Charlton, and Jordan Nobbs for Nobby Stiles.

The original 1996 music video:

Nobbs, who won’t be taking part in the competition following a serious knee injury, said: “I know the players love the Three Lionesses track and I hope it inspires the team to World Cup glory. This is an incredible time for women’s football as awareness and popularity continues to grow.”

The new version of the song was commissioned as part of a campaign led by Lucozade to encourage women to try football this summer.

Here’s the video:



