When is The Bay on TV? Everything you need to know about ITV’s new crime drama with Morven Christie

If you’re looking for a twisty crime drama set in an English coastal town and starring an excellent actress as a brilliant but flawed detective, look no further – because The Bay ticks all those boxes.

Advertisement

ITV’s new drama stars Morven Christie as Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, who is assigned as Family Liaison Officer after teenage twins go missing in Morecambe in Lancashire. But she soon realises she has a personal connection to the case “that could compromise her and the investigation.”

When is The Bay on ITV?

The Bay began airing on Wednesday 20 March on ITV and concluded on Wednesday 24 April. If you missed an episode you can catch up via ITV Hub.

In Australia, the series kicks off on Wednesday 1 May at 9pm on Channel 7; in New Zealand, viewers can tune in to the first episode at 8:30pm on TVNZ 1.

Where to watch The Bay Watch online via ITV Hub

New episodes every Wednesday at 9pm on ITV

Check for repeats here

Here’s a teaser clip for The Bay below:

What is The Bay about?

According to the official synopsis, “When Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong is assigned to a missing persons investigation in Morecambe Bay, at first it seems like any other – tragic, but all too familiar. As a police Family Liaison Officer, she’s trained never to get emotionally involved. Her job is to support families during the worst time of their lives whilst also to be the eyes and ears of the police investigation; a cuckoo in the nest.

“But there’s something very different about this particular case. With horror Lisa realises she’s got a personal connection with this frightened family; one that could compromise her and the investigation. As she grapples to get justice for the grieving family, Lisa discovers it could come at the cost of her own.”

The drama has been penned by award-winning screenwriter and playwright Daragh Carville, and is set and filmed in the coastal town of Morecambe Bay.

“Lisa is such a refreshingly real character – brilliant and flawed, trying to make everything work, and often failing,” Christie said. “I adore her. And I loved Daragh’s scripts, rooted in the families and community of this distinctive town.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “It’s always a challenge to find a fresh take on crime, but Daragh Carville has written a very real crime story about family and community, which is distinctive, compelling and beautifully crafted.”

Morven Christie, who has starred in shows including Ordeal by Innocence, Grantchester and The A Word, leads the cast as Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong.

Also starring are Innocent and Home Fires actor Daniel Ryan as Lisa’s boss, as well as Jonas Armstrong (Robin Hood), Tracie Bennett (Coronation Street), Lindsey Coulson (EastEnders), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Louis Greatorex (Last Tango in Halifax), Taheen Modak, and Adam Long (Happy Valley).

Advertisement

Where is The Bay filmed?

Check out our location guide for The Bay, which was filmed in Morecambe.