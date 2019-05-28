Who is Sherif Lanre? Meet the “outrageous” Love Island series 5 contestant, chef and rugby player

Love Island is back for a fifth series, with a new cast of Islanders set to become our summertime obsession.

Here’s the lowdown on new lad Sherif Lanre…

Meet Sherif Lanre…

Who is Sherif coupled up with on Love Island? TBC

Age: 20

From: London

Job: Chef and semi-professional rugby player

Instagram: @sherif_lanre

Sherif looks set to be our joker of the pack this year, describing himself as “cheeky, upbeat and outrageous”.

“I’m always on a mission to make people laugh,” he said. “That’ll be of value in there. “I lift anyone’s mood who is around me, whether that is through trying or not. I feel like if you’re down and around me, you’ll end up being a bit more upbeat.” However, his mischievous demeanour can land him in trouble – which isn’t aided by his own “annoying laugh” (his words, not ours). “I laugh at everything, which sometimes gets me into trouble,” he said. “I can’t really take anything seriously. My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly. People around me get that a lot and have to deal with it.” View this post on Instagram Composed 🏉🤘🏾👑 A post shared by Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:44pm PST Aside from being the class clown, Sherif is well into his sports as a semi-professional rugby player, sharing videos of himself on Instagram coaching a gym class. But it’s not all work and no play for Sherif, who has partied hard in Amsterdam, Ayia Napa and Barcelona.

What is Sherif looking for in the villa?

According to his Instagram, the way to Sherif’s heart is through his stomach, with a whole story on his page dedicated to food he’s eaten.

But the man himself wants what any man wants – a connection with a funny person who also has a nice bum.

“She needs to be able to hold a conversation. I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny,” he said. “A nice smile and nice teeth. And nice bum! That’s one of my criteria.”

Love Island series five launches Monday June 3rd on ITV2