Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Is Rick and Morty on Netflix?

Is Rick and Morty on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the surreal science fiction cartoon

Rickandmorty

It is clear that adult animated sci-fi sitcom sensation Rick and Morty has changed our cultural landscape. A joke in series three even caused McDonald’s to re-launch its Szechuan dipping sauce, previously only available in 1998.

Advertisement

How to watch Rick and Morty online…

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: The Rick Mobile on display at Adult Swim's "Rick And Morty" Mobile Pop-Up Shop held at a Shop Called Quest on July 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

The show follows Rick, a mad scientist who drags his nervy and reluctant grandson, Morty, through portals into different dimensions to go on strange adventures.

In the US, Rick and Morty is broadcast on Adult Swim. When series one and two aired, UK viewers could only stream it on their website.

But since series three aired in July 2017, UK viewers have been able to stream it on Netflix. However, viewers had to wait a week after each episode was shown in the US, for it to be uploaded.

Advertisement

Dates are yet to be released for the fourth series, so viewers will have to watch this (dimension’s) space.

Tags

All about Rick and Morty

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Rick and Morty

McDonald’s vows to bring back Szechuan sauce after Rick and Morty fans’ campaign

143998.256758cd-4cfc-4e59-be56-3cf753a66342

Rick and Morty season 3 to stream on Netflix in the UK

Screen Shot 2017-10-03 at 15.48.47

Could Rick and Morty be planning a secret extra episode this Christmas?

Rickandmorty

Adult Swim delivered a savage burn to Game of Thrones after Rick and Morty