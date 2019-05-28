Which acts are on Wednesday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

The line-up for the third live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 has been confirmed, with TWO golden Buzzer acts – Amanda Holden’s young rockers Chapter 13 and Simon Cowell’s comedian Kojo Anim – set to perform.

Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday’s grand final…

Angels Inc.

Age: 23-28

From: The Netherlands

Talent: Magic

When quizzed about what we could expect for their semi finals performance, they replied, “Expect to be blown away by even more female power than you saw at our first audition.”

Rob King

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Talent: Singing

“I can’t wait for the Semi-Finals. It’s obviously daunting and way beyond my comfort zone, but I’m ready to give it my all and show the judges and the nation what I can do,” he said.

KNE

Age: 22-35

From: Milton Keynes, Bedford, Ealing

Talent: Dancing and Singing

There’s fighting talk from KNE. “It has been a dream since KNE began and to be living that dream now is unbelievable. The chance to perform in front of the royal family is out of this world and we will fight with everything we have got to make it happen!” they said.

John Archer

Age: 58

From: Stockton-On-Tees

Talent: Comedy Magician

“I have decided to ‘up’ the difficulty of the magic for the Semi-Final and if that’s not difficult enough, I’ve got to try and stay funny while I do it,” he said.

Chapter 13 (Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer)

Teen rockers Jacob, 14, and Noah, Tom and Jake, all 15, met while working on the stage musical School of Rock.

They wowed judges and audience alike with their professional and very infectious rock style as they performed a medley of Stevie Wonder tracks – and impressed Amanda Holden so much that she “couldn’t resist” hitting the Golden Buzzer for them.

Amanda told the boys, “I don’t think I’ve seen four young musicians so put together. It was spot on. I just think you are absolutely incredible and now you just have to win the whole show!”

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon added “The musicianship I saw was outstanding, it was so impressive,” while David Walliams called them “refreshing and brilliant” and Simon Cowell compared them to Busted. High praise indeed.

Colin Thackery

Age: 89

From: London

Talent: Singer

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to stand in front of the judges again, and sing for the other Chelsea Pensioners, my friends and family,” he said.

Gomonov Knife Show

Age: 25 and 36

From: Belarus

Talent: Knife Throwing

On their semi-finals performance, the duo teased, “Expect more dangerous tricks, new props, and fire!”

Kojo Anim (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer)

Anim’s routine about being broke was actually right on the money, with Simon Cowell deciding to push the golden buzzer for the comedian.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t really like comedians on this show,” he said, to boos from the crowd. “But I love you.

“You were so funny and so unpredictable. You had the most amazing energy. This is the break you’ve been waiting for.”

Viewers can also expect a performance from X Factor star James Arthur

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals are on ITV Monday to Friday at 7:30pm from 27th May