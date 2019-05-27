Which acts are on Tuesday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

As Britain’s Got Talent prepares for the second of five live semi-finals stripped across the week, here are the eight weird and wonderful acts you can expect to see in action on Tuesday 28th May…

The Queen

Age: 92

From: Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty revealed, “I’ve ruled out a duet with Lady Gaga, but one may show her just how long a robe can be worn with flair.”

State of the Fart

Age: 26

From: Israel

Talent: Musician

“For my next performance you can definitely expect the unexpected! It’s going to be bigger, better and smellier!” he teased.

Vardanyan Brothers

Age: 28 and 32

From: Russia

Talent: Danger Balancing Act

“We hope we can entertain and impress the British public once again,” they said. “Our aim is not to instil fear but to show that we are dedicated performers who train hard. We hope we can continue to find the balance, not just in acrobacy, but also in life.”

Siobhan Phillips

Age: 41

From: Wakefield

Talent: Musical Comedy

“Without giving too much away, you can expect laughter…hopefully with me and not at me! Which is why I’ve cut the pole dancing section…!” she joked.

Giorgia Borg (Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer)

Age: 10

From: Malta

At the age of ten, Borg is the youngest ever contestant to receive a Golden Buzzer. She stunned the judges with her vocal range and even sang her very own song.

On sending her straight through to the semi-finals, Alesha Dixon said: “It takes a lot to really move me, you absolutely floored me. Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability – you’re 10 years old! You’re a star.”

Matt Stirling

Age: 46

From: London

Talent: Stunt Magic

Teasing on what we can expect, Matt said, “A few more magic stunts than we had before and a kicker of an ending!”

Faith Tucker

Age: 18

From: Nottingham

Talent: Singer

“My next performance will be based around a beautiful modern song turned into a classical crossover rendition, which I hope everybody will enjoy,” she said.

4MG

Age: 17-19

From: Kent, Norfolk, London

Talent: Magic

“Getting to the live shows means everything to us,” said the group. “Magic has been our life and getting the opportunity to perform on stage in front of an audience and on live TV is a dream come true!”