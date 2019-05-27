Accessibility Links

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2019

All the phone and app details to save your favourite right here…

Britain's Got Talent line-up (ITV)

We’re hurtling towards the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent, with all our favourites from the auditions going head to head to win the £250,000 cash prize and the coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

But how can you make sure the acts you want make it through to the final? By voting, of course.

Here are all the details you need…

How to vote via phone

We’ll be updating this page every night with the numbers you need to call to ensure your favourite gets through to the next round, so keep checking back with us….

Can you vote via the Britain’s Got Talent app?

For the last few years, viewers have also been able to vote via the Britain’s Got Talent app. It’s likely that will also be the case this time around.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

The BGT vote opens at the end of the first live show, before results are announced at 9.30pm the same night.

Britain’s Got Talent first live semi-final  launches Monday, 27th May at 7:30pm on ITV, with results following at 9:30pm

Kimberley Bond
