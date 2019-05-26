These are the eight acts in Britain’s Got Talent’s Monday semi-final

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent’s first semi-final has been revealed, with Golden Buzzer acts Flakefleet Primary School and Akshat Singh going head to head for a place in the grand final on Sunday.

After all eight performances, Latin legend, Gloria Estefan will join the UK cast of the musical On Your Feet! The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Musical to perform a medley of her greatest hits including Rhythm is Gonna Get You and Turn the Beat Around.

Here’s the line-up of who will be taking to the stage…

Rosie and Adam

AGE: 21 and 38

FROM: Blackpool

TALENT: Acrobatic Figure Skating

We can expect something brand new from Rosie and Adam for the semis. “We have taken one of our tricks that we have invented and taken it a couple of levels higher to unveil another world first!” they said.

The Haunting

TALENT: Haunting Magic Act

The creepy Elizabeth is just as tight-lipped on her new performance.

Dave & Finn

AGE: 42

FROM: Hertfordshire

TALENT: Dog Act

“You can expect more tricks from Finn and hopefully a few amazing surprises,” he said.

KNE

AGE: 22-35

FROM: Milton Keynes, Bedford, Ealing

TALENT: Dancing and Singing

There’s fighting talk from KNE. “It has been a dream since KNE began and to be living that dream now is unbelievable. The chance to perform in front of the royal family is out of this world and we will fight with everything we have got to make it happen!” they said.

Akshat Singh

AGE: 14

FROM: Mumbai, India

TALENT: Dancer

GOLDEN BUZZER: Ant and Dec

“I will go there with 200% positivity and I’ll make sure I make each moment beautiful and full of life. It is my aim to make Britain happy,” he said.

Tony Rudd

AGE: 58

FROM: Bournemouth

TALENT: Impressionist

“Appearing on the Apollo stage and being on TV in front of millions of people live is just incredible and a lifelong dream!” he gushed.

Flakefleet Primary School

AGE: 5-11 and 40

FROM: Fleetwood, Lancashire

TALENT: Singing and dancing

GOLDEN BUZZER: David Walliams

“All we’re hoping is that we do ourselves, our school and our community proud,” they said. “We’re going to try to stay true to what we’re about and not take ourselves too seriously. Our main aim is to have fun, make people smile and spread a bit of joy and happiness – we could all do with a bit more of that in the world!”

Brian Gilligan

AGE: 32

FROM: Dublin

TALENT: Singer

“It’s going to be a bigger and better song for the semi-finals, and I’m laying it all down for my family,” he said.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Monday at 7:30pm on ITV