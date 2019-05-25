Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Which celebrities are performing in the live finals?

After eight weeks of auditions, featuring the best (and some, well, not so good) of Britain’s most talented folk, we are now hurtling towards the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell and co will be whittling the acts down to 40 hopefuls to be in with a chance of winning a substantial cash sum of £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

But they won’t be alone in performing in front of the nation every night, as every night this week, the acts will be joined by a celebrity guest act on stage.

The stellar line-up includes K-pop boyband and international sensation BTS, who will be taking to the stage with their new single Boy With Luv.

Elsewhere, X Factor winner James Arthur will perform new hit Falling Like the Stars while the cast of West End musical Six will perform Ex-Wives.

Latin legend Gloria Estefan will join the cast of musical On Your Feet! The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Musical to perform a medley of her greatest hits including Rhythm is Gonna Get You and Turn the Beat Around.

Sheridan Smith is also due to be joining Jason Donovan and the cast of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat on stage for a medley of the musical’s best-loved songs.

The final show will then see the return of Britain’s Got Talent dance legends Diversity, alongside Susan Boyle, who will performing a duet of A Million Dreams alongside Michael Ball.

The semi-finals will see eight acts compete each night to be in a chance of going through to the finals. As with previous years, one act will be sent through down to the public vote, while the other act will be chosen by the judges from the second and third placing acts.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 8pm on ITV. The live shows launch Monday, 27th May at 7:30pm, also on ITV.