Meet Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer act Chapter 13

Chapter 13 stormed through the auditions in the 13th series of Britain’s Got Talent, with their electrifying performance claiming the last golden buzzer of the series.

Amanda Holden slammed down the all-important button which sees them sail straight through to the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pint-sized boy band….

Chapter 13: Key Facts

Who are they?

Chapter 13 are made up of:

Jacob Swann, 14

Noah Key, 15

Tom Abisgold, 15

Jake Slack, 15

Instagram: The band can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/wearechapter13/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36Z6nhVb66k

What have they done before?

The foursome met while all performing in London’s West End musical School of Rock, based upon the Jack Black 2003 film of the same name.

After Noah and Tom shared a room during production, the boys decided to form their own band because of their shared passion for music, and formed around August last year.

The boys had their first ever gig at the Camden Assembly in September last year performing covers and a few of their own original tracks.

Although they are still fairly new into the music industry, they caught the eye of McFly’s Tom Fletcher, who called them “ridiculously talented” when they worked on a song for the musical edition of his children’s book The Creekers.

The kids are taking over! Take a look behind the scenes recording The Creakers: The Musical Edition with the ridiculously talented Chapter 13 (they’re 14 years old!). You can pre-order a signed copy here: https://t.co/BujobQPD2Zhttps://t.co/kK4rLta9eK pic.twitter.com/brMv1L9zsm — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) November 2, 2018

Other celebrity fans include Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who has commented on their Instagram posts.

They are now preparing to release the video for one of their own original songs titled I H8 U.

What did the judges have to say about their audition?

After performing a medley of Stevie Wonder songs, Chapter 13 received a standing ovation from all four of the judges.

Before hitting the golden buzzer, Amanda told the boys, “I don’t think I’ve seen four young musicians so put together. It was spot on.

“I just think you are absolutely incredible and now you just have to win the whole show!”

Alesha Dixon added, “The musicianship I saw was outstanding, it was so impressive.”

David Walliams deemed them “refreshing and brilliant”, while Simon Cowell called their golden buzzer as “well deserved” and compared them to Busted.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV