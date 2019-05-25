The Sopranos – What’s it about? Who’s in the cast and how can I watch it?

It’s been two decades since The Sopranos aired and it’s still widely thought of as one of the greatest television series of all time. Starring the late great James Gandolfini, many credit the brilliant show with the beginning of TV box set culture.

Advertisement

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

How can I watch and stream The Sopranos?

All 86 episodes of the show are available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The Sopranos is also available on Sky Box Sets and through Now TV.

You can also buy the show on iTunes – Buy now

What’s The Sopranos about?

The American crime drama revolves around Tony Soprano and his life – from balancing commitments to his wife Carmela with his role as the mobster boss of a huge criminal organisation to his therapy sessions with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi.

The Sopranos follows the turbulent life of Tony, his family and the rival gangs that he must deal with to survive. A masterclass in rich and involved storytelling, the programme creates one of the most iconic anti-heroes in television history – and still to this day has one of the most talked about endings of a TV series. You’ll have to watch it all to find out why!

A hit with the critics too and has the gongs to prove it with 21 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes to its name.

That’s not all though, there’s a Sopranos film prequel, titled The Many Saints of Newark, in production, which will look at Tony Soprano’s early years. The film, written by show creator David Chase, is due out on September 25, 2020.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of The Sopranos?

The Sopranos stars James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. Edie Falco plays Tony’s wife Carmela Soprano and and his distant cousin and protege Christopher Moltisanti is played by Michael Imperioli. Other notable stars of the show include Lorraine Bracco who plays psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi, Jamie-Lynn Sigler who plays Tony’s daughter Meadow and Robert Michael Iler who plays Tony’s son AJ. Dominic Chianese Corrado plays “Junior” Soprano and Steven Van Zandt plays Silvio Dante.

Is there a trailer?