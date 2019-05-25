Accessibility Links

Viewers loved the finale of Hatton Garden – and the surprise appearance from a Line of Duty star

Yes, that WAS Rochenda Sandall aka Line of Duty's Lisa McQueen

Hatton Garden

ITV’s true crime drama Hatton Garden got off to a shaky start as fans complained it was “slow” and hard to hear – but the show won viewers over with a dramatic finale that saw the police close in on the burglars just as they gathered to divvy up their loot.

Many were also surprised to spot a familiar face on the police surveillance team: none other than Line of Duty’s Lisa McQueen, who seems to have graduated from a life of crime to a new job in the Metropolitan police. Actress Rochenda Sandall, who starred in Line of Duty series five, filmed her Hatton Garden role ages ago as “Surveillance Officer Roberts”.

The four-part drama, which aired across the week, left viewers impressed:

There were also some great performances from Timothy Spall (as Terry Perkins) and Kenneth Cranham (as Brian Reader):

But the biggest surprise was the appearance of Line of Duty star Rochenda Sandall in a minor – but important – role:

ROchenda Sandall in Hatton Garden

Hatton Garden is available on ITV Hub now

