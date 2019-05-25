Who are the Golden Buzzer acts in Britain’s Got Talent 2019?

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 now has its full line-up of Golden Buzzer acts.

All four judges, plus hosts Ant and Dec, have selected the performers they’re sending straight through to the semi-finals with a whack of that very special button.

Is a Golden Buzzer a sure sign somebody will win the contest? Not exactly: so far, not a single Golden Buzzer act has gone on to win Britain’s Got Talent. But it certainly beats going home.

So, who are the lucky performers to be sent through this time around, and who chose them?

Teen rockers Jacob, 14, and Noah, Tom and Jake, all 15, met while working on the stage production of School of Rock.

They got a very positive reaction from some quarters of the Britain’s Got Talent audience even before they had performed, but after showcasing their infectious rock style in a medley of Stevie Wonder tracks, Chapter 13 received a standing ovation from the crowd and all four judges – with one in particular clearly very impressed.

Amanda told the boys, “I don’t think I’ve seen four young musicians so put together. It was spot on,” adding, as she pounced on the Golden Buzzer, “I just think you are absolutely incredible and now you just have to win the whole show!”

Alesha Dixon told Chapter 13, “The musicianship I saw was outstanding, it was so impressive,” while David Walliams deemed them “refreshing and brilliant” and Simon Cowell compared them to Busted, calling their Golden Buzzer “well deserved”.

Giorgia Borg, aged ten, is the youngest ever contestant to receive a Golden Buzzer. She stunned the judges with her vocal range and her very own song.

Alesha Dixon, who sent Borg straight through to the semi-finals, said: “It takes a lot to really move me, you absolutely floored me. Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability – you’re 10 years old! You’re a star.”

David Walliams joked: “I cannot believe you are 10 years old. I was barely out of nappies when I was 10 years old!”

Walliams dramatically pressed his Golden Buzzer in the first episode of the 2019 series after Flakefleet Children’s Choir moved him to tears with their energetic rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

The performance – led by headteacher Dave McPartlin – saw the kids aged four to 11 in an array of fancy dress, darting across stage and singing their hearts out. Walliams was seen sobbing before he praised the “unbridled joy” they brought to the stage and sent them through to the live semi-finals. Watch Flakefleet’s audition below:

The famously hard-to-please Cowell isn’t a fan of comedians on the show, but Anim, who has been on the comedy circuit for two decades and opened up for acts such as Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, managed to make TV’s Mr Nasty smile with his on the money routine about being a father and broke in London.

“You were so funny and so unpredictable,” Cowell told Anim. “You had the most amazing energy. This is the break you’ve been waiting for.” Watch Anim’s performance here:

After a flurry of poor auditions that left the judges deflated, it was Akshat Singh’s heartwarming dance act that reenergised the audience and brought a smile to everyone’s face.

Speaking ahead of his audition, Mumbai-born Singh told the audience, “I have two mottos in life. To make everyone happy and to show everyone that nothing is impossible.”

After he finished with an impressive splits, both Ant and Dec exclaimed that the teenager was “incredible” – a sentiment echoed by the judges. Watch his performance below: