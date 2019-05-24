Viewers loved the finale of Hatton Garden – and the surprise appearance from a Line of Duty star

ITV’s true crime drama Hatton Garden got off to a shaky start as fans complained it was “slow” and hard to hear – but the show won viewers over with a dramatic finale that saw the police close in on the burglars just as they gathered to divvy up their loot.

Advertisement

Many were also surprised to spot a familiar face on the police surveillance team: none other than Line of Duty’s Lisa McQueen, who seems to have graduated from a life of crime to a new job in the Metropolitan police. Actress Rochenda Sandall, who starred in Line of Duty series five, filmed her Hatton Garden role ages ago as “Surveillance Officer Roberts”.

The four-part drama, which aired across the week, left viewers impressed:

I enjoyed that after the first rather slow episode. Glad I stuck with it.#HattonGarden — pollyk (@joy9kat) May 23, 2019

Really enjoyed #HattonGarden on @ITV, great tale about an audacious raid that didn’t glamourise the perps. Great to see Barry and Moxey on screen together too!! 😉 — Steve Lutwyche (@stevelutwyche) May 23, 2019

Thoroughly enjoyed #HattonGarden, a good crime caper. I can't believe they old gits actually thought they'd get away with it! 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Jason (@jasond1988) May 23, 2019

Much enjoyed @ITV's #HattonGarden. A refreshing change from unfathomable 'who dunnit' dramas to 'we know who dunnit but what happens next???'. Superb. — Tom Stewart (@SamWTotter) May 23, 2019

There were also some great performances from Timothy Spall (as Terry Perkins) and Kenneth Cranham (as Brian Reader):

#HattonGarden. If Timothy spall doesn’t get a best actor bafta il streak down my (very posh) street !!!! — Let It Be (@LetItBe96222402) May 23, 2019

Watching #HattonGarden Incandescent performances from Timothy Spall and Kenneth Cranham. Magic. — Michael Tyne (@mtynebooks) May 23, 2019

But the biggest surprise was the appearance of Line of Duty star Rochenda Sandall in a minor – but important – role:

Crickey know Lisa @lineofduty was given new identity but how’d she get into the Met? @HattonGardenJob #HattonGarden — anne hewson (@AnneHewson) May 23, 2019

Lisa McQueen from #LineOfDuty has infiltrated the old bill in #HattonGarden!! — Innocent Bystander (@PaulWW66) May 23, 2019

So Lisa McQueen is on surveillance for the #HattonGarden robbers. Could get nasty. I'd hand yourself in boys… — Paul Berry (@paulberry2303) May 23, 2019

Advertisement

Hatton Garden is available on ITV Hub now