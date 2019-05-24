Friends fan spots subtle hidden message on Ross’s shirt

Did you ever wonder what the picture on Ross Geller’s t-shirt means in Friends season eight episode 17? The answer is probably no, but one Friends super-fan has noticed something very special about what he wears to Central Perk that day.

Advertisement

In the episode titled The One with the Tea Leaves, David Schwimmer’s character turns up at the coffee shop wearing a grey t-shirt bearing an image of two hands with their index fingers locked together. And guess what? This is actually the American Sign Language for “friend”.

The image was posted on Reddit forum r/howyoudoin where fans were delighted at the unexpected discovery. Was this, perhaps, a special nod to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers?

The scene involves Ross moaning that he’s left his favourite “salmon” (aka pink) shirt at his ex-girlfriend Mona’s place and may never get it back.

Advertisement

But don’t worry, Ross: you’re already wearing something far better.