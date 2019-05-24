Emilia Clarke turned down Fifty Shades after feeling ‘pigeonholed’ by Game of Thrones nudity

Emilia Clarke has revealed that she is “sick and tired” of being asked about her Game of Thrones naked scenes – and this was the reason she turned down the lead role in Fifty Shades of Grey, for fear of being “pigeonholed for life.”

The actress, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen in hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, said she would not “voluntarily walk into that situation.”

Fifty Shades of Grey is an adaptation of EL James’ novels about a college student who enters into a BDSM relationship with a billionaire. The movie ultimately starred Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as business magnate Christian Grey.

Although Clarke only has praise for Fifty Shades director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her “beautiful” vision for the film, her experience after filming Daenerys’ naked scenes left her hesitant to join the cast.

“The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character – I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake.”

She continued, “So, that coming up, I was like, “I can’t.” I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, “No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.’”