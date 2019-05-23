Where is Love Island filmed, and where is the villa?

It’s almost time for a fifth series of reality TV giant Love Island, where a series of singletons will head off for a sizzling summer of lust – and maybe even love.

Advertisement

The nation is set to spend every night on tenterhooks as the newest batch of contestants enter that infamous villa in the hope of coupling up with The One (and landing that £50,000 cash prize).

But where will our new cohort be jetting out to? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is Love Island filmed?

The Love Island villa that we came to know and love in series three and four of the show is back for series five, and it looks as if the exterior is undergoing a major overhaul.

Scaffolding, planks of wood and construction items were in shot in pictures obtained by The Sun as a team of builders get to work on the villa before the show’s impending start date.

After the success of Love Island series three, bosses revamped the villa for series four, seeing a new swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym area added.

Popular phrases from previous years, such as ‘type on paper’, ‘mugging off’ and ‘You OK hun?’ were added to the walls.

While the original 2005 run of the show was filmed on Armstrong Island, Fiji, the more recent incarnation of Love Island has been set in the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca. In series one and two, the villa used was based in Ses Salines, a property owned by a French businessman modelled to look identical to another of their properties over in France.

The current villa is located towards the east of the island, in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

Love Island superfans also have the opportunity to stay in the luxe villa without having to apply via the show’s rigorous casting process – a week’s stay in the complex will set you back around £3,000.

It is also TBC whether Casa Amor will be making its return for the fifth series, having been at the centre of some of Love Island’s biggest bust-ups when it was introduced in series three. The Sun has suggested the alternative villa might be dropped this time around as it’s lost its element of surprise.

Love Island fans will remember how eventual series three winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies temporarily split when they were forced into the different villas, each choosing to couple up with a new partner when apart.

Casa Amor caused fireworks in the 2018 series as well, with Josh Denzel cosying up to Kaz Crossley leaving previous partner Georgia Steel seething, protesting that “she’s loyal, babes.”

Advertisement

The secondary villa is only a short walk away from the main Love Island villa, in the shadow of the Levante Hills.



Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June on ITV 2.