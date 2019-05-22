When is Wild Bill on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

A brand new comedy drama starring Rob Lowe as a high-flying US cop who shakes up the Lincolnshire Police Force in the UK is coming to ITV in 2019.

Who else is joining the Hollywood star in the cast? And when is the series expected to land?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Wild Bill on TV?

Wild Bill will air on ITV in June 2019. This page will be updated with an exact air date and time as soon as the information is available.

What is Wild Bill about?

Wild Bill revolves around US police chief Bill Hixon, an “American fish out of water” who moves to Lincolnshire in the UK with his 14-year-old daughter in an effort to escape painful memories in their recent past. The “unstoppable” Bill soon becomes chief constable of the East Lincolnshire police force.

Showrunners Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton said: “Wild Bill gives us a chance to write about modern Britain and modern crime through unique eyes. We wrote this for Rob Lowe, for his smart-talking, anarchic, soulful voice.

“Displacing Rob in Brexit Britain and specifically in Boston, Lincolnshire allows us to tell stories that are left-field and unexpected. We wanted to write something that couldn’t take place anywhere else, or at any other time.”

Who is in the cast of Wild Bill?

Hollywood star Rob Lowe (The West Wing, Parks and Recreation) leads the cast as Bill. He also serves as executive producer on the new series.

The crime drama also features Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle, Detectorists) as Lady Mary Harborough, Angela Griffin (Ordinary Lies, Brief Encounters) as local journalist Lisa Cranston, Tony Pitts (Peaky Blinders, Line Of Duty) as Crime Commissioner Keith Metcalfe and Bronwyn James (Harlots, The ABC Murders) as DC Muriel Yeardsley. Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Dark Heart) also appears as Deputy Chief Constable Lydia Price, as does Vicki Pepperdine (The Windsors, The Woman In White) playing pathologist Broadbent

Who is Rob Lowe?

Lowe is an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor who is most famous for his role as Deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn in long-running US series The West Wing.

He has also starred in the American shows Parks and Recreation, Californication and Brothers & Sisters, to name a few.

As a young actor, he was part of Hollywood’s “Brat Pack” alongside Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore, thanks to his role in 80s films including The Outsiders and St Elmo’s Fire.

Where is Wild Bill filmed?

The show is filmed in London and Lincolnshire, the latter of which Bill describes as a “godforsaken cabbage patch” – charming!

Is there a trailer for Wild Bill?

There certainly is. Here you go…

