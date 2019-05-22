BBC2 announces new chat show hosted by… Vladimir Putin?
Comedian Natt Tapley will play the Russian President using live VFX
The BBC has announced a bizarre new chat show hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Obviously not the real thing, but comedian Natt Tapley imitating him with the help of live VFX.
Two semi-scripted “pilot” episodes of the show will air on BBC2 later this year, with guests including Alastair Campbell, June Sarpong, comedian Joe Swash and Guilty Feminist podcast host Deborah Frances-White.
For an idea of how Putin will look, have a glance at this teaser below, which sees him standing outside Buckingham Palace, declaring his intent to have the number one chat show in the UK: “Watch out Graham Norton, I’m coming for you.”
Britain's newest chat show host – please welcome Vladimir Putin to @BBCTwo pilot #TonightWithVladimirPutin:
— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 21, 2019
According to a release from the BBC, the show is “created using performance capture technology, developed by creative studio Framestore”.
The tech “enables a 3D digital cartoon of Putin to walk around and sit behind the desk, interviewing real human guests in front of a studio audience, all in real-time.”
The series is created by Jasper Gibson, Joel Veitch and Simon Whalley. According to caricaturist Adrian Teal, it is set to air this June.
The new BBC2 show I've been working on airs next month. It was surreal fun helping Vladimir Putin get his own prime-time chat-show. Here's a video taster and some stills: Please tune in, and your RTs are very welcome. #caricature
— Adrian Teal (@TealCartoons) May 22, 2019