What are Love Island’s new duty of care processes?

Love Island series five will operate under a new set of duty of care processes, after the ITV2 reality show was placed under greater scrutiny following the suicides of two former contestants.

The team behind Love Island has been working with physician and former Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Litchfield for the past eight months to “evolve and enhance” their previous duty of care policies, after series two contestant Sophie Gradon, and series three star Mike Thalassitis both took their own lives in a 12-month period.

The new processes, which come after ITV vowed to be more “proactive” in checking in with former Islanders, include bespoke social media and finance training, and a minimum of eight therapy sessions for each Islander.

Love Island duty of care processes in full

Pre Filming and Filming

• Psychological consultant engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare.

• Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and discussion with each Islander’s own GP to check medical history.

• Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose any relevant medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

• Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

• Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

• Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid.

• A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

Aftercare

• Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

• A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be provided to each Islander when they return home.

• Proactive contact with islanders for a period of 14 months up until the end of the next series. This means contact with the Islander will last for 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

• We encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2