Who are the celebrity teens taking part in Born Famous?

New four-part series Born Famous follows the teenagers of four famous faces as they spend a week in their parents’ old haunts to experience what life could have been like if they had never became celebrities.

The famous offpsring will be sent to the communities where their mums and dads lived in their formative years, to discover what their own lives would be like today and question how different it is being young in modern Britain.

The four famous teens will have their ‘alternative lives’ mapped out for them by leading social mobility experts. But who are the youngsters taking part? Here’s everything you need to know..

Jack Scott Ramsey

Famous parent: Gordon Ramsay

Age – 19

Instagram – @_jackrams3y_

Son of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, the Exeter University student will be swapping his usual uni life for a week in Bretch Hill, Oxfordshire where his father lived as a teenager.

This is not Jack’s first time on television, having previously appeared alongside his family in CBBC series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which saw his younger sister Tilly cook meals for the family while on their summer holidays in Los Angeles.

He has also appeared alongside his father in the 2010 series of Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live in 2011.

Phoenix Chi Brown

Famous parent: Mel B

Age – 20

Instagram – @phoenixisphoenix

The eldest daughter of Spice Girls singer Mel B, Phoenix will be heading to her mum’s old haunt in Hyde Park, Leeds.

Phoenix is close to her mother, regularly appearing alongside her at red carpet events as well as having previously shown up in the music video for Mel B’s 2001 single Lullaby.

Bethany Mone

Famous parent: Michelle Mone

Age – 19

Instagram – @bethmone

Daughter of Ultimo bra founder Michelle Mone, Bethany will be heading to Bridgeton in Glasgow’s East End – a drastic swap from her usual jaunts in the Caribbean and the French Riviera.

Bridgeton is likely to be quite a culture shock for Bethany, who previously attended the £12,000 a year St Aloysius’ College.

As well as being an Instagram influencer, Beth has her own YouTube channel where she posts make-up tutorials.

Ria Ince

Famous parent: Paul Ince

Age – 18

Instagram –@riaince

The daughter of former Manchester United and England football captain Paul Ince, Ria will be swapping her glam life in Cheshire for the streets of Dagenham in Essex.

Being cousins with TV presenter and The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Ria’s Instagram is filled with shots of her attending glam parties with her famous family, and enjoying several sun-soaked holidays abroad.

Born Famous comes to Channel 4 later this year