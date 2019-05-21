When is The Handmaid’s Tale season three released in the US and UK? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

The resistance is rising in The Handmaid’s Tale season three, and Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) is beginning to stir a revolution in Gilead.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the dystopian drama, airing on Hulu in the USA and Channel 4 in the UK.

When is The Handmaid’s Tale on TV?

The Handmaid’s Tale begins on Wednesday 5th June 2019 in the US on Hulu. Channel 4 will broadcast the show at a later date in the UK.

Season two arrived in the UK around a month after the US broadcast, and we can expect a similar time frame for season three.

Watch the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season three

What’s going to happen in The Handmaid’s Tale season three?

While season two appeared to be building up to Offred/June’s escape from the republic of Gilead into Canada, in the end she decided to stay behind in order to find her daughter Hannah, entrusting her infant baby Nicole to fellow handmaid Ofglen/Emily instead.

“Heresy, that’s what you get punished for,” June says in the trailer above. “Not for being part of the resistance, because officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape, because officially, there’s no such thing as escape.”

“If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies,” she adds. “Allies with power.”

Serena Waterford, wife to Commander Fred, gave up Nicole in the season two finale in an act of defiance against Gilead, and in the new season trailer is seen teaming up with June and apparently spying on her husband’s official meetings.

We see the return of June’s former lover Nick, while Emily and Nicole’s perilous journey appears to have paid off, as we see a shot of June’s husband Luke holding Nicole during a rally in Canada.

Who stars in The Handmaid Tale season three?

Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss plays Offred/June, a “handmaid” (one of a handful of still-fertile women living in Gilead) who endures state-sanctioned rape. She’s the mother of Hannah with her husband Luke, played by OT Fagbenle.

June’s old nemesis Serena Waterford is played by Yvonne Strahovski, while Commander Fred is played by Shakespeare in Love star Joseph Fiennes.

British actor Max Minghella (The Social Network) stars as Nick, while Gilmore Girls’ Alexis Bledel has a scene-stealing turn as handmaid Ofglen/Emily.

We may also see or hear further celebrity cameos following Oprah Winfrey’s brief role in season two.