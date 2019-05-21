When is Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone on TV?

Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning writer and director of acclaimed psychological horror Get Out, is the narrator and host of a new revival of The Twilight Zone.

Advertisement

First airing in 1959, the show is known for its blend of fantasy, sci-fi and horror; its gut-punch twist endings; and its psychological thrills, so it couldn’t be in better hands.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Twilight Zone reboot.

When is The Twilight Zone reboot airing on TV?

The first two episodes of Twilight Zone premiere in the US on CBS All Access on 1st April 2019. There’s no news yet as to which channel or streaming service might pick up the series in the UK, but watch this space for an air date as we get it.

What was the original Twilight Zone about?

The original anthology series, written by Rod Sterling, aired from 1959 to 1964, and was shot entirely in black and white. Each episode began with an enigmatic introduction from Serling, and it looks as if Jordan Peele will cameo throughout the series, delivering monologues and asides straight-to-camera, in a similar way.

The stories themselves (usually focused on the genres of horror, thriller and science-fiction) generally ended with a macabre twist and a moral.

It's a great day to be a fan of #TheTwilightZone! We're celebrating the 59th anniversary of the classic series AND the official start of production on the reimagining coming to CBS All Access in 2019! @JordanPeele pic.twitter.com/evuQQDOp6P — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) October 2, 2018

Classic episodes include tales of a far-sighted man left alone after a nuclear war, a town living in fear of a young boy with god-like powers, a talking doll, the unexpected aftermath of a woman’s facial surgery, the chaos that ensues when a suburban neighbourhood believes it is about to be invaded by aliens an aeroplane passenger who is convinced a gremlin on the wing of the plane is intent on causing it to crash.

The series also spawned an 1983 movie produced by Steven Spielberg and two revival series (before this latest), including the 2002 version hosted by Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker.

Is there a trailer for The Twilight Zone reboot and will the show have the original theme tune?

Yes, there’s a trailer. Featuring an all-star cast, and Peele in his host role, the first look at the show also hints that, yes, that unmistakeable theme tune will be making a return in some form…

Witness the reimagining of the most iconic series of all time, hosted by Academy Award® winner @JordanPeele.#TheTwilightZone premieres April 1, only on @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/2CmHhdwTm8 pic.twitter.com/LiQv0WP2nG — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) February 21, 2019

Here’s a reminder of what the eerie original sounded like…

Who stars in The Twilight Zone reboot?

Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), John Cho (Star Trek), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Taissa Farmiga (The Nun) and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) are among the starry cast members confirmed so far.

As hardcore Twilight Zone fans may have spotted from the trailer (above), Scott will be appearing in a remake of the classic Twilight Zone episode Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, which was also remade as part of the 1983 Twilight Zone movie.

Advertisement

Who’ll be directing the new episodes of The Twilight Zone?

The Twilight Zone’s first director has already been confirmed as Gerard McMurray, who’s best known for helming dystopian horror movie The First Purge.