Meet the cast of ITV’s Hatton Garden

Four-part ITV drama Hatton Garden really does have an exceptional cast. As Jeff Pope’s show finally makes it to our screens at 9pm on Monday 20th May (airing across the week until Thursday 23rd May), some of the UK and Ireland’s finest actors have been gathered to star as the elderly gang members.

Here are the characters you need to meet – and the stars who play them…

Timothy Spall plays Terry Perkins

Who is Terry Perkins in Hatton Garden? An elderly career criminal with diabetes who is determined to pull off one last, lucrative heist before he “retires”. Though he initially plays second fiddle to Brian Reader, Terry is a ringleader in his own right.

In real life, Terry Perkins died behind bars in February 2018.

What else has Timothy Spall been in? The British actor has been on our screens since the late 1970s, but he really caught people’s attention in the TV series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, in which he played Barry Taylor. Spall, 62, is also known for playing Peter Pettigrew/Wormtail in the Harry Potter movies, and for starring in the critically acclaimed movie Mr Turner as the famous painter himself. Further credits include Blandings, The King’s Speech, Oliver Twist, and Secrets & Lies; you’ll also catch him starring alongside Keeley Hawes in BBC2 drama Summer of Rockets.

Kenneth Cranham plays Brian Reader

Who is Brian Reader in Hatton Garden? In the TV drama, Brian Reader is the big boss of the Hatton Garden heist. A widower who lives a comfortable life in Kent, he is an impatient and dictatorial leader; but he has the authority born of a long criminal career.

The real-life Reader is now 80 years old and was jailed for six years and three months after pleading guilty. (And in the Hatton Garden movie King of Thieves, this is the role played by Michael Caine.)

What else has Kenneth Cranham been in? Scottish actor Kenneth Cranham, now 74, starred as Field Marshall Wilhelm Keitel in the Tom Cruise movie Valkyrie, and played Jimmy Price in Layer Cake. In his early years as an actor he had the role of Noah Claypole in the classic 1968 Oliver! movie, and since then has starred in almost 200 films and movies including The White Princess, In The Flesh, Rome, and horror movie Hellbound: Hellraiser II. Cranham is also an Olivier award-winning stage actor.

Brían F O’Byrne plays Basil

Who is Basil in Hatton Garden? The man nicknamed “Basil” is a mysterious character in ITV’s Hatton Garden. Basil is an expert on electronics and alarms systems and has been recruited by Brian to help with the heist, enabling the men to get in and out of the building undetected. He has since been identified and was jailed in March 2019.

What else has Brían F O’Byrne been in? The Bafta-winning and Emmy-nominated Irish actor, 51, has a string of recent TV credits including Nightflyers, Little Boy Blue, Mercy Street, The Magicians, and Manhunt: Lone Wolf. In case you were wondering, the “F” stands for Francis.

Alex Norton plays Kenny Collins

Who is Kenny Collins in Hatton Garden? In the ITV drama, Kenny is the getaway driver. He drives a van to and from Hatton Garden, and is posted as lookout, although he does struggle to stay awake.

What else has Alex Norton been in? You may recognise Alex Norton for his role as DCI Matt Burke in Taggart. The Scottish actor, 69, has also starred as Eric Baird in Two Doors Down, and as Gerard Findlay in Waterloo Road.

David Hayman plays Danny Jones

Who is Danny Jones in Hatton Garden? An experienced criminal with several convictions to his name, Danny is a key member of the gang. He is more sprightly than Terry and Brian and is able to handle some of the more physical elements of the plan.

The real Danny Jones was considered a bit of an eccentric, known for wearing a Fez and other unusual clothing, and apparently claimed to have fortune-telling powers. A copy of the book Forensics for Dummies was found at his house.

What else has David Hayman been in? The Scottish actor recently starred as Brace in the Tom Hardy TV series Taboo. He is also known for playing Jonas in The Paradise, and Chief Superintendent Michael Walker in long-running drama Trial & Retribution.

Geoff Bell plays Carl Wood

Who is Carl Wood in Hatton Garden? One of the youngsters in the gang, Carl is 58 at the time of the raid. He is friends with Danny Jones and has been brought in on the plan, but is nervous about being caught.

What else has Geoff Bell been in? Geoff Bell has appeared in a ton of films and TV shows, though not always in starring roles. His credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service, The End of the F***ing World, Tin Star, Rogue One, Brighton Rock, and Suffragette. The 56-year-old English actor recently played Duncan Elliot in the TV series The Level, and will soon appear in His Dark Materials as the character Jack Verhoeven.