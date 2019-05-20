Accessibility Links

Did Game of Thrones get the ending it deserved?

After nearly a decade on our screens, the last ever episode of Game of Thrones has aired – SPOILERS to follow

Series finale. The fate of the Seven Kingdoms is at stake as the final chapter of Game of Thrones is written.

The final ever episode of Game of Thrones has aired.

Season eight has proved controversial amongst its legion of dedicated followers, with the penultimate episode in particular receiving criticism over Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) rapid descent into ‘madness’ and the burning of King’s Landing.

So, did the finale episode unite the warring fan factions and end Game of Thrones triumphant?

Well, not exactly.

12-1
HBO

Daenerys’ character arc remains controversial, with fans of Clarke’s character mourning her demise during the final episode.

Others were left pondering the decision to choose Bran as the ruler of what remains of the Iron Throne.

But others argued that Bran’s rise is “perfectly logical”.

While the final episode was undeniably divisive, viewers are still emotional that the landmark series is is over.

Do you think Game of Thrones got the ending it deserved? Add your review below.

