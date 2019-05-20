Did Game of Thrones get the ending it deserved?

The final ever episode of Game of Thrones has aired.

Season eight has proved controversial amongst its legion of dedicated followers, with the penultimate episode in particular receiving criticism over Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) rapid descent into ‘madness’ and the burning of King’s Landing.

So, did the finale episode unite the warring fan factions and end Game of Thrones triumphant?

Well, not exactly.

Daenerys’ character arc remains controversial, with fans of Clarke’s character mourning her demise during the final episode.

Daenerys lost: Her parents

Her brothers

Her home

Her baby

Her most trusted advisers

Her best friend

Her dragons

Her people

Her armies Was sold, raped, abused… but sure she doesn't deserve a happy ending because her last name isn't Stark. #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/4R6oUY3SYz — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

Others were left pondering the decision to choose Bran as the ruler of what remains of the Iron Throne.

The fact that they literally put a line in there saying “People love stories. And no one has a better story than Bran” proves how far up their own ass they were because literally every other character had a better story than Bran #GameOfThrones — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 20, 2019

Am I the only one who thinks Bran is a terrible person ?? He knew King's Landing was going to burn but he let it anyways in order to become king !! WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT IT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uIXQ8RezVm — im dead but loki isnt ४ (@c_h_a_o_t_i_c_) May 20, 2019

But others argued that Bran’s rise is “perfectly logical”.

Bran started the show, let him finish it. Am I the only one that thinks every thing that happened made perfect sense, for the most part? #GOT pic.twitter.com/sCSAEPa1yK — TMI_Bytheangel (@tmi_bytheangel) May 20, 2019

While the final episode was undeniably divisive, viewers are still emotional that the landmark series is is over.

Be still. My very broken heart.

8 years. 8 seasons. 73 episodes.

My heart was heavy. Good thing Ghost got his happy ending!#GameofThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/mLTgrkg7d6 — TheGreenFairy Quotes (@SubZeroQueen) May 20, 2019

A somewhat good ending to a lackluster season. But all i can say is thank you for the amazing journey that you gave us and great memories, To one of the best shows in TV history our watch has ended 😭💔 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8sNwTzhCst — Ogmoa (@Ogmoa1) May 20, 2019

Do you think Game of Thrones got the ending it deserved? Add your review below.