Forget the coffee cup, did you spot the plastic water bottle in the final Game of Thrones episode?

Extremely eagle-eyed fans have spotted an errant water bottle in amongst the drama in the final episode of Game of Thrones, just weeks after a stray coffee cup was spotted on screen.

Advertisement

The offending article appeared 46 minutes into the show’s feature-length finale when Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) was brought in front of the remaining rulers of Westeros.

Just poking out beneath Samwell Tarly’s chair is the offending plastic water bottle. Did you see it?

While it was only a split-second moment, Game of Thrones viewers were clearly watching the final episode very, very closely, and news of the sighting soon spread.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

When the writers just want to get over the show and leave a water bottle in the scene #GameOfThrones #watergate2019 #GameOfThronesFinale #starbuckscup all over again pic.twitter.com/p2faKZulS1 — Amandeep Kaur (@AmandeepKaurA) May 20, 2019

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3Xa — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

The water incident bottle comes two weeks after a takeaway coffee cup made its way to set in the fourth episode of season eight, titled The Last of the Starks.

As the survivors of the epic Battle of Winterfell celebrate their victory, a coffee cup is clearly visible next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

After realising their blunder, the coffee cup was removed from all future broadcasts, with HBO jokingly acknowledging the error with the statement, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Advertisement

The Game of Thrones finale will be repeated at 9pm on Sky Atlantic