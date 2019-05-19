12 tweets that perfectly sum up how everyone’s feeling about the end of Game of Thrones
The final episode is almost upon us
After eight bloodthirsty seasons, Game of Thrones is finally coming to an end. And fans are NERVOUS.
Why? Well, if you spend any time on the internet you’ll know things have been off the boil in the most recent series now the TV show has outstripped George RR Martin’s novels – and dedicated viewers have been more than a little peeved by how the final series has played out.
So, with the conclusion to the battle for the Iron Throne looming – and multiple character arcs due to be tied up – there is some understandable anxiety among fans…
Preparing for the inevitably disappointing final ever episode of Game Of Thrones tonight. pic.twitter.com/veNDKaEGS8
— Ellie (@vikanderous) May 19, 2019
Game of Thrones is coming to an end tonight and I definitely have mixed feelings about it. The show overall has been incredible and there have been historical and breath taking moments but this final season…it’s been rushed and we have our lost connection to many characters.
— Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) May 19, 2019
Some fans just aren’t ready:
Oh God tonight is the final episode of Game of Thrones, tonight is the night I’ll see loads of characters I’ve grown to love die, I’ll see someone (or no one) on the Iron Throne, I’ll see the very last episode ever. I’m not ready for this at all, I already miss it
— Silke ✪ (@bckysarm) May 19, 2019
Tomorrow: Last #GameOfThrones ever…
I SAID I’M NOT READY!! pic.twitter.com/tLftE3a2BX
— Ygritte (@YgritteTheWild) May 18, 2019
Tonight… the series finale is upon us!
And I don't think any of us are ready#GameOfThrones #FortheThrone #GoTS8 #gotatlantic pic.twitter.com/3q0aiiQaCl
— Daenerys Targaryen (@danygonebad) May 19, 2019
While others are channelling their nerves into some impressive baking.
What are we eating tomorrow night? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qCGn95i4sN
— KZalew (@K_Zalew) May 18, 2019
While season eight has had an expectedly high death count, fans are bracing themselves for the demise of yet more of their favourite characters…
The last episode of Game of thrones final season is just tomorrow i guess I'm not just ready soo scared dany will die she's my favorite😭😭#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/tH9sk6GKer
— H code (@bashirjalam) May 18, 2019
If Arya or John die tonight I’m gonna need personal time to deal with it for about 10 days ! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZbOSW8WZwz
— H. (@HassaanF_) May 19, 2019
While others are holding out hope that Jaime and Cersei might rise from the rubble of the Red Keep…
(NB at least half of that theory isn’t as outlandish as you might think)
Tomorrow Cersei gonna be sitting there like:
😂😭😫 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Nlxly2v4BE
— • m a d i s o n • (@ChiiMadison) May 19, 2019
I can't wait to see Jaime rise from the rubble tonight 🤡#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/QRvDn0gLgK
— Sarah loves Ser Brienne 🌞 (@sarahoftarthh) May 19, 2019
Whatever happens, the brief preview we’ve been given points in the direction of one final, bloody showdown…
My heart is just shattered for what’s about to happen on #GameOfThrones final episode. pic.twitter.com/7PqqiHG4mT
— Yamkela Msutu Mbiza (@Mbiza1) May 19, 2019
And one thing’s for sure. There will be memes.
Everybody preparing their memes like#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0tc1nFTIJA
— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 18, 2019
RadioTimes.com will be live-blogging the Game of Thrones series finale – check back for updates and reaction from 2am GMT.