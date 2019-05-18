Eurovision Song Contest 2019 results: who will win and where will the UK finish?

With all performances from the 26 competing countries over and voting now closed, it’s time we think about the big questions of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019: who will be unveiled as the winner? Who will finish bottom? And where on the table will the UK’s Michael Rice end up?

Ahead of the competition, The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence and his song Arcade were strong favourites to win the contest, but we’ll only find out exactly who’s won at the last second, thanks to the new Eurovision voting system.

Here’s all you need to know about the Eurovision 2019 winner…

Who has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019?

You can find out the winner of the contest on this page as soon as they’re announced.

When will the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 winner be announced?

The voting window opens after the last song has been performed, and ends 15 minutes later. After this, the Eurovision presenters will call on the spokespersons from the 41 Eurovision countries, who will unveil how their respective juries voted. Finally, the public’s vote will be revealed.

Normally, there’s a 50-minute wait between the lines closing and the winner being unveiled at around 11.30pm.

How well did the UK do at Eurovision 2019?

This page will be updated with the UK’s final position as it’s announced.

What happens after the winner is declared?

The lucky act will be presented with the iconic glass Eurovision trophy before performing their winning song once again.