Who are the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 hosts?

Alongside the questionable lyrics, bonkers staging and crazy costumes, the Eurovision Song Contest would be nothing without a brilliantly awkward team of TV hosts.

Advertisement

And the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv doesn’t disappoint. This year, a presenting quartet are leading viewers through the competition and some fantastically nonsensical comedy sketches.

Here’s all you need to know about Israel’s fab four presenting squad…

Bar Refaeli

Instagram: @barrefaeli

Refaeli is an internationally-renowned 33-year-old Israeli supermodel, TV presenter, actress and businesswoman. Basically, she’s kind of a big deal.

She started her modelling career aged just eight months old, appearing in several TV commercials. As an adult, she’s appeared in advertising campaigns for Chanel, Escada, Ralph Lauren and many more.

She’s also hosted The X Factor Israel since 2013 and dated Leonardo DiCaprio between 2005 and 2011.

Erez Tal

Instagram: @ereztal

Aged 57, Tal is one of the most popular TV hosts in Israel. He’s fronted his country’s version of Big Brother (HaAh HaGadol) and Wheel of Fortune.

He was a commentator for Israel at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal.

Assi Azar

Instagram: @assiazar

Believe it or not, the fresh-faced Azar is actually 39 years old. He’s also one of the biggest TV hosts in Israel, fronting the country’s internal Eurovision selection competition HaKokhav HaBa since 2013.

He came out as gay in 2005 and fronted a documentary Mom and Dad: I Have Something to Tell You about his experience.

Lucy Ayoub

Instagram: @lucyayoub21

Although a radio DJ, Ayoub is best known for her poetry, competing in many Israeli poetry slams. She was the spokesperson for her country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

At 26, Ayoub is the youngest of the four hosts.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019. You can watch on BBC1 from 9pm.