Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who are the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 hosts?

Who are the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 hosts?

Everything you need to know about Bar Refaeli, Lucy Ayoub, Assi Azar and Erez Tal

Hosts Eurovision 2019

Alongside the questionable lyrics, bonkers staging and crazy costumes, the Eurovision Song Contest would be nothing without a brilliantly awkward team of TV hosts.

Advertisement

And the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv doesn’t disappoint. This year, a presenting quartet are leading viewers through the competition and some fantastically nonsensical comedy sketches.

Here’s all you need to know about Israel’s fab four presenting squad…

Bar Refaeli

Instagram: @barrefaeli

Refaeli is an internationally-renowned 33-year-old Israeli supermodel, TV presenter, actress and businesswoman. Basically, she’s kind of a big deal.

She started her modelling career aged just eight months old, appearing in several TV commercials. As an adult, she’s appeared in advertising campaigns for Chanel, Escada, Ralph Lauren and many more.

She’s also hosted The X Factor Israel since 2013 and dated Leonardo DiCaprio between 2005 and 2011.

Erez Tal

Host number 2

Instagram: @ereztal

Aged 57, Tal is one of the most popular TV hosts in Israel. He’s fronted his country’s version of  Big Brother (HaAh HaGadol) and Wheel of Fortune.

He was a commentator for Israel at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal.

Assi Azar

Instagram: @assiazar

Believe it or not, the fresh-faced Azar is actually 39 years old. He’s also one of the biggest TV hosts in Israel, fronting the country’s internal Eurovision selection competition HaKokhav HaBa since 2013.

He came out as gay in 2005 and fronted a documentary Mom and Dad: I Have Something to Tell You about his experience.

Lucy Ayoub

Lucy Ayoub

Instagram: @lucyayoub21

Although a radio DJ, Ayoub is best known for her poetry, competing in many Israeli poetry slams. She was the spokesperson for her country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

At 26, Ayoub is the youngest of the four hosts.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019. You can watch on BBC1 from 9pm.

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2019

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kate Miller-Heidke performs during Eurovision - Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 09, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kate Eurovision Australia

Australia's Eurovision favourite wants London to host in 2020 if she wins

Iceland Eurovision 2019

What should you look out for at the Eurovision 2019 final, when should you go to the toilet, and which country has the best lyrics? Scott Bryan investigates…

Eurovision 2019

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 LIVE: results, reaction and running order

17603573-low_res-eurovision-you-decide-2019

Michael Rice named as UK’s 2019 Eurovision entry