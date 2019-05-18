With a population of less than 35,000, it’s not too big a surprise that San Marino will – once again – be sending a previously-used act to the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

However, it’s not Valentina Monetta, a singer who has represented the country four times in their 10 years at Eurovision. Instead, the tiny nation are putting their hopes in Serhat.

Here’s all you need to know about the singer and his Eurovision history…

Who is San Marino’s Eurovision 2019 entry Serhat and when has he previously represented them?

Born in Turkey, Serhat (full name Ahmet Serhat Hacıpaşalıoğlu) is a singer and TV presenter, known for hosting Riziko!, the Turkish version of US quiz show Jeopardy!

He’s represented San Marino once before, in 2016. However, his song I Didn’t Know fell short of the final, failing to impress voters during the semis.

What is San Marino’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Serhat has revealed his entry as the surprisingly catchy Say Na Na Na, replete with a natty dance routine that wouldn’t look out of place in a 90s pop video:

What will San Marino’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Serhat will be joined by dancers with – get this – neon megaphones. Does look any good? Na na na.

What are the odds of San Marino winning Eurovision 2019?

The bookies are predicting San Marino will finish last in their semi-final.

How did San Marino do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

They, once again, failed to reach the final of the contest. Their song, Who We Are, performed by Jessika, finished one place from the bottom in their semi-final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019