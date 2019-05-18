Long gone are the days when The X Factor made major stars of UK singers. But perhaps Malta’s first ever X Factor champion will claim Eurovision glory after winning her home country’s version of the singing contest?

Michela Pace will be competing for Malta in Tel Aviv, Israel in May. The country made its Eurovision debut in 1971 but despite appearing 31 times, they’re yet to win the contest. Maybe this is their year?

Who is Malta’s 2019 Eurovision entry Michela Pace?

Aged just 17, Michela won the very first series of the Maltese X Factor, having been mentored by Malta’s answer to Simon Cowell – Howard Keith Debono. The prize for her vocal success? A chance at Eurovision glory and a lucrative Sony record deal.

Beyond X Factor stardom, Michela is a normal student from the island of Gozo, studying at Bishops Conservatory Girls School. This may well change after Eurovision…

What is Malta’s 2019 Eurovision song called?

Michela will perform Chameleon on the Eurovision stage. And now, it’s nothing to do with Culture Club.

A decent club track, it’s hard not to be pulled in by its hypnotic chorus.

What will Malta’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

The good news: the performance with actually feature a Chameleon. The bad news? It’s a CGI one projected on a screen

What are the odds of Malta winning Eurovision?

It’s certainly not out of the question: Michela Pace is predicted a top 10 finish by most bookies.

How did Malta do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Maltese act Christabelle failed to qualify for the 2018 Grand Final, finishing 13th in her semi-final (the top ten acts in each go through).