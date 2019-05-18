Who is Denmark’s Eurovision 2019 entry Leonora?

Denmark has enlisted former elite ice skater Leonora Colmor Jepsen as their Eurovision entry this year, but if they were secretly hoping she’d bag some extra points showing off her skills from the rink, they’ll be woefully disappointed — she spends her entire set sat on a gigantic chair.

Advertisement

Perhaps she’s taking a break from all those spins? Or maybe someone figured out the impracticality of building an ice rink in Tel Aviv.

Meet Leonora below…

Who is Denmark’s Eurovision singer Leonora?

At just 20 years old, Leonora was born in Hellerup, just north of capital Copenhagen. She’s been skating since the age of seven, winning various titles including Denmark’s Junior Champion. She also competed in the Nordic Championships and the World Championships for Juniors.

Check out her ice skating skills below.

She no longer competes at elite level, and although she still choreographs routines, she’s since turned her attention to her other passion: music.

What is Denmark’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Written by Lise Cabble, Melanie Wehbe and Emil Lei, Denmark’s entry is called Love Is Forever. And yes, the song is as frothy and forgettable as it sounds.

What will Denmark’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

The preview video seems to resemble a number from Amélie: The Musical with quirky riffs, a giant chair and dancers in stripey T-shirts and scarves. All that’s missing are the berets.

No doubt the French are rubbing their hands together, banking on viewers mistakenly voting for France (not that France needs extra votes).

Fortunately, the Danish entry is set to replicate this performance on the main Eurovision stage.

What are the odds of Denmark winning Eurovision 2019?

Compared with some of the other entries, Love Is Forever may well fade into the background – the track is predicted by bookmakers to finish well into the right-hand-side of the table

How did Denmark do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Singer Rasmussen came 15th, despite an – ahem – stirring rendition of Higher Ground. Skip to one minute in for a lovely bit of baritone.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday May 18th 2019