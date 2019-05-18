Britain’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalists: who’s through to the live shows?

We may be 13 series in to Britain’s Got Talent, but there’s no sign that the nation, and beyond, is running out of highly talented folk.

It seems judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams will have their work cut out whittling the acts down for the semi-finals, but they’ll also be sending their absolute favourites directly through with a press of that Golden Buzzer.

Here’s who’s made it to the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals so far, with updates as the series progresses…

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalists

Chapter 13 (Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer)

Teen rockers Jacob, 14, and Noah, Tom and Jake, all 15, met while working on the stage musical School of Rock.

They wowed judges and audience alike with their professional and very infectious rock style as they performed a medley of Stevie Wonder tracks – and impressed Amanda Holden so much that she “couldn’t resist” hitting the Golden Buzzer for them.

Amanda told the boys, “I don’t think I’ve seen four young musicians so put together. It was spot on. I just think you are absolutely incredible and now you just have to win the whole show!”

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon added “The musicianship I saw was outstanding, it was so impressive,” while David Walliams called them “refreshing and brilliant” and Simon Cowell compared them to Busted. High praise indeed.

Giorgia Borg (Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer)

At the age of ten, Borg is the youngest ever contestant to receive a Golden Buzzer. She stunned the judges with her vocal range and even sang her very own song.

On sending her straight through to the semi-finals, Alesha Dixon said: “It takes a lot to really move me, you absolutely floored me. Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability – you’re 10 years old! You’re a star.”

Flakefleet Primary School choir (David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer)

After a joyful performance of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, Walliams burst into tears and hit his Golden Buzzer for the kids’ chorus and choirmaster/headteacher Dave McPartlin.

“It was just one of the most joyous things I’ve ever seen,” he told them. “You’ve made all our hearts soar today; it’s what you want your childhood to have been like and it’s what you want your children’s childhood to be like – which is just full of unbridled joy.”

Kojo Anim (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer)

Anim’s routine about being broke was actually right on the money, with Simon Cowell deciding to push the golden buzzer for the comedian.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t really like comedians on this show,” he said, to boos from the crowd. “But I love you.

“You were so funny and so unpredictable. You had the most amazing energy. This is the break you’ve been waiting for.”

Akshat Singh (Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer)

The 13-year-old from Mumbai wowed the judges with his energetic dance routine to both Indian music and Nicki Minaj’s Starships.

Before he kicked off, he told the judges “I have two mottos in life. To make everyone happy and to show everyone that nothing is impossible.”

And it was job done as the judges gave Akshat a standing ovation before Ant and Dec bashed the Golden Buzzer to send him straight through to the semi-finals.

