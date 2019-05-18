The best TV shows airing in 2019
From dramas and documentaries to comedy and entertainment shows, here are all the biggest new and returning series of the year. What will you be watching?
2019 is set to be a stellar year for TV.
Whether you’re into period dramas like Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders or contemporary thrillers such as Line of Duty and Traitors, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.
In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as the addition of The Greatest Dancer and a Shipwrecked reboot.
And finally there’s a diverse selection of documentaries, from David Attenborough’s new Netflix series to Danny Dyer’s exploration of his family history.
Check out all the series to look out for in 2019, below…
Dramas
Gentleman Jack
Channel: BBC1
Air date: 19th May 2019
Two of television’s most influential women unite – Suranne Jones on screen and Sally Wainwright behind the camera – to tell the remarkable story of Anne Lister, the Regency landowner. Read more
Good Omens
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: Friday 31st May
An all-star cast – including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall, Anna Maxwell Martin, John Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Benedict Cumberbatch and many more – brings to life Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s epic. Read more
Adult Material
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: TBC
Sheridan Smith stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent.
The Man
Channel: ITV
Air date: late 2019
Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett is back with a new three-parter, The Man, which looks at the impact of workplace bullying. Ken Nwosu stars in the lead role of the psychological drama as Thomas Benson, a hard-working father who bottles it during a pitch to a client, a career mistake which ends up having disastrous consequences.
The Looming Tower
Channel: BBC2
Air date: Friday 26th April
The Looming Tower is a political thriller charting the events in the run-up to 9/11 during the late 1990s. It stars Jeff Daniels as the chief of the New York FBI’s Counterterrorism Centre, and follows internal rivalries between the FBI and the CIA. Read more
Baptiste
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Sunday 17th February
The Missing’s beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, is getting his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more
Summer of Rockets
Channel: BBC2
Air date: 22nd May 2019
Stephen Poliakoff’s semi-autobiographical six-part series set in Britain during the Cold War stars Toby Stephens and Keeley Hawes. Read more
The Luminaries
Channel: BBC2
Air date: TBC
Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. Read more
The Nest
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Nicole Taylor, the Bafta-winning writer behind Three Girls, is back with a brand new Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby.
A Confession
Channel: ITV
Air date: TBC
The latest drama based on real events from writer Jeff Pope focuses on the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in March 2011 and the lengths Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) went to in order to catch her killer. Read more
War of the Worlds
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall star in a brand-new adaptation of the HG Wells sci-fi classic, which follows a young couple as they defy the prejudices of society and attempt to start a life together, all the while trying to survive an alien invasion. Read more
The Crown series 3
Channel: Netflix
Release date: TBC
Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more
Line of Duty series 5
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Sunday 31st March
AC-12 are back in business fighting police corruption. Joining regulars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are Stephen Graham as John Corbett, Rochenda Sandall as Lisa McQueen and Anna Maxwell-Martin as Patricia Carmichael. Read more
Strike: Lethal White
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White. The story begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Read more
Peaky Blinders series 5
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more
Game of Thrones season 8
Channel: Sky Atlantic
Air date: 15th April
The smash-hit fantasy is back for an eighth and final series, meaning the last battle for Westeros is almost upon us. But what will happen to Jon Snow and Daenerys? And can the denouement meet fan expectations? Read more
Catch 22
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: spring 2019
George Clooney stars in, directs and executive produces the adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tale about Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II. Read more